Hiker survives 100-foot fall down steep cliff at San Francisco's Dead Man's Point

The San Francisco Fire Department rescued a man Friday who fell an estimated 100 feet down a steep cliffside at Dead Man's Point at San Francisco's China Beach, department spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

The fire department, U.S. Park Police and the National Parks Service responded to the incident at 1 p.m.

Rescue crews used a rope system to lower a paramedic to the victim and treat him for nonlife-threatening injuries. Ropes were also used to secure the victim and return him to safety.

The man, who officials said was in his 60s, was taken to a local trauma center by ambulance.

ABC 7 news reported the man was hiking, suffered a cut to his head and hurt his leg and was unable to walk.

Listen to the report from the fire department here: