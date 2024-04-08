Hillary Clinton returns to Wellesley, but the homecoming is more complicated

WELLESLEY, Mass. - Hillary Clinton on Saturday returned to her alma mater, Wellesley College, to celebrate the opening of a new research and study center that bears her name, more than a half-century after she graduated and set off on the path that would make her its most famous alumna.

She was met, as ever, by Wellesley faculty, students and alumnae who see her as a rock star, a kind of campus demi-deity who forever elevated the status of this small liberal arts college west of Boston.

But as Clinton moderated a panel on "democracy at a crossroads" at the new center's inaugural summit, a group of student protesters outside chanted and raised signs objecting to her presence, an angry display of the more critical way many in the latest generation of Wellesley women view her legacy.

Near the end of the panel, a student attendee inside the event stood and started shouting, accusing Clinton of indifference to violence against Palestinians.

"We're having a discussion," Clinton told the woman, who was escorted out of the hall by college staff members. "I'm perfectly happy to meet you after this event and talk with you."

Protesters who gathered on campus Friday and Saturday to show their disregard for Clinton, a former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and Democratic Party nominee for president, declined to speak to reporters or identify the group or groups behind the demonstrations. "Do not talk to the cops, do not talk to the press," a protest leader with a bullhorn reminded them Saturday morning.

As she has moved through her polarizing, high-achieving career, Clinton, 76, has frequently found herself on the receiving end of protests. At Columbia University, where she began teaching a class called "Inside the Situation Room" last fall, protesters gathered outside her first lectures to register their objections to some of her past actions as secretary of state.

But Wellesley has long been a safe space for her to return to her roots and find reliable support. She spoke at the college's commencement in May 2017, six months after she lost the presidency to Donald Trump, delivering a speech that railed against his "assault on truth and reason" without mentioning his name - and one in which she also reassured her heartbroken alma mater that she was "doing OK," even though "things didn't exactly go the way I planned."

The overall reception Saturday was decidedly more mixed. Signs hoisted at the protests appeared to respond to Clinton's statements in recent months opposing a cease-fire agreement in the Israel-Hamas war. "Hillary for Women Unless They're Palestinian," read one. "Hillary, Hillary, you're a liar; we demand a cease-fire," protesters chanted as summit attendees filed into the Diana Chapman Walsh Alumnae Hall. Most of those demonstrating wore medical masks to partially obscure their faces; several were draped in the black-and-white kaffiyehs that have become symbolic of the pro-Palestinian movement.

After the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, Clinton spoke out against a proposed cease-fire, arguing that it could empower Hamas and fuel more violence, a position in conflict with the liberal wing of her party. She has stressed, in recent TV appearances, that a cease-fire was already in place in October, until Hamas violated it, and has said that those calling for another cease-fire do not understand Hamas or the history of the region.

Those statements alienated many current students at Wellesley, whose views have shifted to the left since the college rallied behind Clinton's run for president eight years ago, said Lawrence Rosenwald, a retired English professor who taught there from 1980 to 2022.

Rosenwald recalled participating in a campus protest against Clinton 20 years ago, when she was a senator from New York and had voted to authorize the invasion of Iraq. Even in that moment of division, he said, the institution's deep pride in her was felt.

"It was a strange sort of protest, with a lot of affection mixed in with the opposition," he said. "Both were genuine."

On campus Saturday, several students not attending the Clinton summit, or the protest of it, expressed appreciation for the protesters' vocal critique.

"Just because she's a well-known alum, it doesn't mean we need to hold her up as perfect," said Maura Whalen, an 18-year-old first-year student from New Jersey.

At Wellesley, as at other campuses around the country, painful tensions emerged in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. When some Wellesley faculty members asked the college's president, Paula Johnson, to state publicly last year that criticism of Israel was not antisemitism, she refused, citing the risk that "anti-Israel and anti-Zionist speech" could create a hostile environment for Jewish students.