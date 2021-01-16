Subscribe

Hines Signs in Cotati’s personal touches make it a community mainstay

MATT VILLANO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 16, 2021, 2:40PM
The placards on the circa-1931 gas station say the business at the corner of Old Redwood Highway and Henry Street in downtown Cotati is named Hines Signs, but the business is way more than a sign shop.

It’s a marketing marvel. A clearinghouse for collectors. A community connector. And a tie to the past.

Over the past 40 years the shop has developed messaging solutions for businesses from Marin County all the way up to the Avenue of the Giants. The founder, the late Al Hines, was a linchpin of the Cotati community and the entire North Bay. His successor and current owner, Jake Page, has extended and amplified the Hines legacy by expanding his offerings and forging new bonds.

One of the custom decals made by Hines Signs owner Jake Page at his shop in Cotati, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Today, even as a one-man shop, Hines Signs is as much about creating collateral for local businesses as it is about helping craft a narrative for the city of Cotati as a whole. It’s a role Page says he relishes within the small-but-quirky community.

“This town is a special place with unique stories to tell,” he said. “I get to be a part of how they tell them.”

A look back

Al Hines founded Hines Signs in 1979, shortly after he arrived in Sonoma County from San Jose via Reno.

Hines started the shop with his wife, Carla. Over the years, the Hineses employed a ragtag group of artists who would create jobs from scratch. Together they established a reputation for good work and good works around town — Hines Signs quickly became a friend to the local homeless population and those in need.

Hines Signs owner Jake Page installs a Farr Construction Co. logo decal on the company's rollers, in Cotati on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Page, who hails from Santa Cruz, joined the team as an employee in 2004. He said he remembers Al and Carla Hines encouraging all their employees to be creative and try new things.

“Al and Carla allowed us to try and fail and try again, until it was right or at least until it satisfied us,” said Page, who counts the couple among his mentors. “They encouraged us to keep saying yes, and to not ever finish a project until we were happy with it. So we embraced it. And we all got good, and, all of a sudden, that’s what set us apart.”

Al Hines died in 2008 and Page eventually bought the business from Carla.

When he took over, he vowed to continue the Hines legacy exactly the way Al would have wanted him to. This meant perpetuating the commitment to excellence. It meant always saying yes. It meant fostering real and genuine connections with customers and others around town.

Gradually, Page began to take on work Hines himself never did. By the beginning of last year, Hines Signs was bigger and better than ever before.

Product offerings

Today, the shop with the 1958 Beardmore London Taxi out front offers just about every form of signage you could possibly imagine. Big signs, small signs. Signs that hang from buildings, signs that stand on ground. Signs that are illuminated from behind, signs that are solid and opaque.

Most of the bigger signs are vinyl. Page has two special vinyl printers, including a Roland SP540V for wide-format images and a Gerber Edge, which can produce whites, chromes and golds.

Both printers would be considered rare for a shop of Hines’ size.

Vintage oil cans collected by former owner Al Hines are still kept on display by current Hines Signs owner Jake Page, in Cotati, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Hines Signs even makes signs that aren’t signs at all, such as business cards, custom gifts and stickers. Perhaps the most popular Hines Signs product is a free sticker that riffs off those that highlight the word ART in EARTH; instead, the Hines sticker highlights the word FARTS.

Page also makes signs on other media — metal, glass, plastic, acrylic, and more. Hines Signs even made several wood signs for the Drive-Thru Tree Park in Leggett.

Park owner John Stephenson said he has purchased “dozens” of signs from Hines Signs over the years, including the famous sign on the 267-foot Chandelier Tree, through which visitors can drive (small compact) cars.

“Jake learned a lot from Al, but he takes it even farther with his knowledge of computers and his ability to do things quickly,” said Stephenson, who lives in Penngrove. The park owner said that in addition to a variety of different signs, Page has made him brochures and even a bench. “He’s valuable to me in more ways than one,” Stephenson said.

Page also has made Stephenson several decals for his antique scales. This is yet another area in which Hines Signs excels: memorabilia. People who collect antique trinkets from yesteryear come from all over Northern California to work with Page to have authentic decals reproduced for their items. Frequently, these items have gold leaf printing. If Page can’t find a template for the decal a collector wants, he’ll often spend hours at his computer, recreating it by hand.

A sticker vending machine decorated with some of the stickers Hines Signs owner Jake Page prints at his shop in Cotati, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)A sticker vending machine decorated with some of the stickers Hines Signs owner Jake Page prints at his shop in Cotati, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)
Other projects

In addition to these products, Hines Signs also pulls together more obtuse projects.

Sometimes the projects involve woodworking. On a job for the Sonoma Horse Park, for instance, the shop didn’t just make signs for the equestrian arena; Page went out, bought a bunch of lumber, and built the wood superstructure and supports for these signs.

Over the past few years, Page has launched two other endeavors — both designed to build local camaraderie.

One, a project that started during the pandemic, is what he refers to as the “Prayer Candle Project.”

Through it, customers can order candles with their own faces Photoshopped on top of various bodies of saints. Page includes with each candle a Mad-Libs style prayer that people can use to fill in funny specifics about the subject. He added that customers experience intense pride when they see their friends’ faces on candles.

A variety of free stickers that Hines Signs owner Jake Page prints at his shop in Cotati, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)
The other project started before the pandemic and focuses on building community across Cotati.

For this project, Page created stickers with the slogan, “i am cotati.” The goal: To challenge people to learn about the past while simultaneously making a bold statement about the future. In the beginning, each sticker also had a photo of a prominent resident. Over time, some of the stickers evolved into just words.

In 2020, Police Chief Michael Parish spotted the stickers and decided he wanted the “i am cotati” logo stenciled onto new patrol cars. So Parish greenlighted Page to apply them, letter by letter.

“Personally, I like the ‘i am cotati’ logo because it is unique,” said Parish, who added that about half the patrol cars have stencils so far. “What is funny is [that Page] put the stencil at an angle so it is not perfect. (It’s) different, just like Cotati itself.”

What’s next?

Page said it’s difficult to bank on what’s coming next after a year like 2020.

The front lobby of Hines Signs also displays former owner Al Hines’ collection of vintage oil cans, in Cotati, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)
He admitted that before the craziness of a pandemic, he was focused on growing the business and potentially opening a second location — both of which were more stressful than he realized. Now, after enduring business losses and facing a different climate, neither of his goals is feasible.

Looking forward into 2021, Page said he intends to be more intentional about the work he takes on, and be smarter with how he goes about doing it.

“We’ve survived tough times before,” he said. “I’m confident we’ll survive them again.”

Ultimately, Page said success is not necessarily about the work he does but more about the feelings with which that work leaves customers.

“The product that happens at the end is secondary to people’s vision and dreams,” he said. “I’m lucky I get to make that happen for them. Day after day, I’m lucky I get to take their ideas and turn them into reality.”

