Hines Signs in Cotati’s personal touches make it a community mainstay

The placards on the circa-1931 gas station say the business at the corner of Old Redwood Highway and Henry Street in downtown Cotati is named Hines Signs, but the business is way more than a sign shop.

It’s a marketing marvel. A clearinghouse for collectors. A community connector. And a tie to the past.

Over the past 40 years the shop has developed messaging solutions for businesses from Marin County all the way up to the Avenue of the Giants. The founder, the late Al Hines, was a linchpin of the Cotati community and the entire North Bay. His successor and current owner, Jake Page, has extended and amplified the Hines legacy by expanding his offerings and forging new bonds.

One of the custom decals made by Hines Signs owner Jake Page at his shop in Cotati, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Today, even as a one-man shop, Hines Signs is as much about creating collateral for local businesses as it is about helping craft a narrative for the city of Cotati as a whole. It’s a role Page says he relishes within the small-but-quirky community.

“This town is a special place with unique stories to tell,” he said. “I get to be a part of how they tell them.”

A look back

Al Hines founded Hines Signs in 1979, shortly after he arrived in Sonoma County from San Jose via Reno.

Hines started the shop with his wife, Carla. Over the years, the Hineses employed a ragtag group of artists who would create jobs from scratch. Together they established a reputation for good work and good works around town — Hines Signs quickly became a friend to the local homeless population and those in need.

Hines Signs owner Jake Page installs a Farr Construction Co. logo decal on the company's rollers, in Cotati on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Page, who hails from Santa Cruz, joined the team as an employee in 2004. He said he remembers Al and Carla Hines encouraging all their employees to be creative and try new things.

“Al and Carla allowed us to try and fail and try again, until it was right or at least until it satisfied us,” said Page, who counts the couple among his mentors. “They encouraged us to keep saying yes, and to not ever finish a project until we were happy with it. So we embraced it. And we all got good, and, all of a sudden, that’s what set us apart.”

Al Hines died in 2008 and Page eventually bought the business from Carla.

When he took over, he vowed to continue the Hines legacy exactly the way Al would have wanted him to. This meant perpetuating the commitment to excellence. It meant always saying yes. It meant fostering real and genuine connections with customers and others around town.

Gradually, Page began to take on work Hines himself never did. By the beginning of last year, Hines Signs was bigger and better than ever before.

Product offerings

Today, the shop with the 1958 Beardmore London Taxi out front offers just about every form of signage you could possibly imagine. Big signs, small signs. Signs that hang from buildings, signs that stand on ground. Signs that are illuminated from behind, signs that are solid and opaque.

Most of the bigger signs are vinyl. Page has two special vinyl printers, including a Roland SP540V for wide-format images and a Gerber Edge, which can produce whites, chromes and golds.

Both printers would be considered rare for a shop of Hines’ size.

Vintage oil cans collected by former owner Al Hines are still kept on display by current Hines Signs owner Jake Page, in Cotati, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Hines Signs even makes signs that aren’t signs at all, such as business cards, custom gifts and stickers. Perhaps the most popular Hines Signs product is a free sticker that riffs off those that highlight the word ART in EARTH; instead, the Hines sticker highlights the word FARTS.

Page also makes signs on other media — metal, glass, plastic, acrylic, and more. Hines Signs even made several wood signs for the Drive-Thru Tree Park in Leggett.

Park owner John Stephenson said he has purchased “dozens” of signs from Hines Signs over the years, including the famous sign on the 267-foot Chandelier Tree, through which visitors can drive (small compact) cars.

“Jake learned a lot from Al, but he takes it even farther with his knowledge of computers and his ability to do things quickly,” said Stephenson, who lives in Penngrove. The park owner said that in addition to a variety of different signs, Page has made him brochures and even a bench. “He’s valuable to me in more ways than one,” Stephenson said.