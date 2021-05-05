His math class is on a cell phone, and the writing is on the wall

CLARKSDALE, Mississippi — By the time Precious Coleman returned home from her overnight shift at a casino, it was past 9 in the morning. It had been another night of dealing with belligerent patrons who refused to wear their face masks and drunks who needed to be escorted to the curb. Her eyes stung.

More than anything, she wanted to fall into bed. But her 11-year-old son, Jordyn, was waiting for her.

Or, more specifically, for her cellphone: Because their Mississippi apartment has no internet, Jordyn uses her phone to log into his virtual classroom two days a week.

By the time Jordyn signed in, he had already missed two periods of class. And he would miss more. By the sixth period, he had fallen asleep, cheek smushed into his palm. His mother, who tries as hard as she can to stay awake so that she can supervise him, was also sound asleep in the next room.

And so neither of them heard Jordyn’s math teacher announce an upcoming test, one that was particularly critical for Jordyn, who was failing the class. “If you don’t make at least a C,” the teacher said, in a tone both playful and serious, “we’re going to fight.”

Jordyn is at risk of becoming one of the lost students of the coronavirus pandemic in the most disrupted American school year since World War II. By one estimate, 3 million students nationwide, roughly the school-age population of Florida, stopped going to classes, virtual or in person, after the pandemic began.

A disproportionate number of those disengaged students are lower-income Black, Latino and Native American children who have struggled to keep up in classrooms that are partly or fully remote, for reasons ranging from poor internet service to needing to support their families by working or caring for siblings. Many are homeless or English language learners. Others have parents who work outside the home, struggling in the absence of adult supervision.

“We do have students who have kind of disappeared,” said Barbara Cage, the principal of Oakhurst Intermediate Academy, the school Jordyn attends in Clarksdale, Mississippi. The district says the number of students with five or more absences since the fall has increased 20% over the previous year. “We’re not able to reach them.”

Jordyn Coleman adjusts his face shield, which students are required to wear, at Oakhurst Intermediate Academy in Clarksdale, Mississippi, on Feb. 9, 2021. Students at the school split their time between in-person and remote learning. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)

Studies of how much learning American students have lost in the past year are underway, but the preliminary reports are mostly grim. Even one of the more optimistic surveys found significant losses in math, with a doubling of the proportion of students described as “sliders,” because they had moved down in their rankings compared with a typical year.

Another national study, from the assessment company Curriculum Associates, found a decline of up to 16% in the number of elementary school students performing at grade level in math, and up to 10% in the number of students performing at grade level in reading.

Jordyn is in many ways better off than some of the truly lost students of the pandemic. The school knows where he lives and he is attending at least some of his classes.

But by his school’s accounting, he is in trouble, having missed three weeks of instruction since September, either because he did not log in or missed most of the day. His school has visited the family’s apartment and sent his mother text messages warning that Jordyn was in danger of repeating fifth grade. But his attendance has continued to suffer, and so have his grades.

Remote learning — which these days Jordyn does for half the week — is clearly part of his struggle. His mother says she cannot afford Wi-Fi on her $12-an-hour salary as a security guard — a situation shared by many families in Mississippi, where about half of students do not have reliable broadband at home, the highest percentage of any state, according to a study by Common Sense Media.

But Jordyn’s story, which The New York Times documented over the course of a week in Clarksdale, is about much more than inadequate technology. It is also about the added disruption the pandemic has brought to one working-class family that was already struggling to make ends meet. And it underscores the limits of hybrid learning to reach those disengaged students.

“I used to like school,” he said softly. “Now I don’t even like it anymore because it’s too hard.”

Jordyn Coleman and his teacher, Kema Rankins, work on an assignment in English class at Oakhurst Intermediate Academy in Clarksdale, Mississippi, on Feb. 2, 2021. Students at the school split their time between in-person and remote learning. (Tamir Kalifa/The New York Times)

The best score

Until the pandemic, Jordyn and his mother lived in Battle Creek, Michigan, where he was known among his teachers as a bright but easily distracted student, one who was capable of soaring when he was engaged.