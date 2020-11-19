Historic events in Sonoma County from Nov. 22-28

On Nov. 22, 1916, Jack London died at his home in Valley of the Moon at the age of 40. London was raised in poverty in San Francisco. At 21, he followed the gold rush north to the Klondike. Two years later, he sold his first story, "To the Man on the Trail." Famous for adventure stories "The Call of the Wild," and "White Fang," London's later novels often focused on issues of social justice and tyranny.

On Nov. 23, 1959, Gaye LeBaron's first column appeared in The Press Democrat. It ran under the column head "Reserved," which meant, according to Gaye, that "the space was reserved for whichever PD reporter had the time left over from his/her regular duties to put together some light reading." The first column discussed various schemes and projects of Hugh Codding, wastewater and hospital issues.

And on Nov. 29, 1962, the Coddingtown shopping center opened. The largest businesses in the Phase 1 opening were Lucky's, Thrifty Drug, and United California Bank. Expansion continued and by 1968 Hugh Codding claimed that the 50-acre center was the largest shopping center in the state north of the Golden Gate. In 1968, estimated gross retail business was $20 million annually, with more than 1,200 full-time employees in more than 90 shops.

