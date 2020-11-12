Historic events that happened in Sonoma County from Nov. 15-21

On Nov. 12, 1921, the Press Democrat ran an article publicizing the need for fireproofing schools. Just three days later, the old wood-frame Santa Rosa High School on Humboldt Street burned to the ground. Classes resumed in local lodge rooms and churches, and a new high school building was completed in 1924.

On Nov. 21, 1960, Sonoma County supervisors re-endorsed Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s plans for a nuclear power plant on Bodega Head and a string of transmission towers along the ocean edge of Doran Park. After digging a 70 foot deep hole in the ground for a reactor, the site was determined to be seismically unfit and abandoned. The pit sits directly atop the San Andreas Fault.

A decade later, on Nov. 21, 1970, Native American leader Richard Oakes was arrested after he and a group of Pomo Indians set up an armed “tollbooth” on the Kashia Reservation at Stewart’s Point. The 28-year-old leader of the occupation of Alcatraz said the group had collected only $8, but had decided to charge tolls to protest that the Sonoma County Road Department cut off some three acres of reservation land to widen roads.

