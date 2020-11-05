Historic happenings in Sonoma County from Nov. 8-14

More than a century ago, on Nov. 11, 1918, Santa Rosans awoke shortly after 3 a.m. to the sound of blowing horns and ringing bells as news that Germany signed the armistice spread. As the new day dawned, the end of World War I was celebrated with impromptu parades, victory speeches and songs. J.C. Mailer, mayor of Santa Rosa, proclaimed the day to be a holiday, "in honor of the coming peace and the greatest day that has ever been in the world's history.“

Eight years earlier, on Nov. 8, 1910, columnist Herbert Slater was elected to the 14th Assembly District in the state legislature. He continued to serve in the Legislature until his death in 1947, all while writing a daily political column and a thrice weekly fish and game column for The Press Democrat.

And on Nov. 10, 1958, the Northwestern Pacific Railroad ran its last passenger train from San Rafael to Ukiah after 94 years of passenger service. During its heyday, the railway ran four passenger trains per day from the Russian River area to San Rafael.

Click through the gallery above to read more about other events that transpired this week in history.