Subscribe

Historic happenings in Sonoma County from Nov. 8-14

JANET BALICKI
PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 5, 2020, 6:19AM
Updated 2 hours ago

More than a century ago, on Nov. 11, 1918, Santa Rosans awoke shortly after 3 a.m. to the sound of blowing horns and ringing bells as news that Germany signed the armistice spread. As the new day dawned, the end of World War I was celebrated with impromptu parades, victory speeches and songs. J.C. Mailer, mayor of Santa Rosa, proclaimed the day to be a holiday, "in honor of the coming peace and the greatest day that has ever been in the world's history.“

Eight years earlier, on Nov. 8, 1910, columnist Herbert Slater was elected to the 14th Assembly District in the state legislature. He continued to serve in the Legislature until his death in 1947, all while writing a daily political column and a thrice weekly fish and game column for The Press Democrat.

And on Nov. 10, 1958, the Northwestern Pacific Railroad ran its last passenger train from San Rafael to Ukiah after 94 years of passenger service. During its heyday, the railway ran four passenger trains per day from the Russian River area to San Rafael.

Click through the gallery above to read more about other events that transpired this week in history.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine