Historic, long-abandoned Tunstall House in Petaluma burns down

The Tunstall House, one of Petaluma’s oldest homes, was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, reduced to a smoldering pile of debris within the vacant Cedar Grove property on the city’s north side.

By the time the Petaluma Fire Department responded to a 4:54 a.m. call, the historic home was already engulfed in flames, and portions of the building had already collapsed, according to a news release from the Petaluma Fire Department.

And trouble with site access, exacerbated by planned maintenance work on a defunct train track crossing for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, forced firefighters to deploy hoses through a neighbor’s yard along Rocca Drive, according to the release.

The structure was a total loss, with damage estimated at $100,000, according to the release. The cause of the fire, which forced delays to the SMART train schedule early Monday, remains under investigation.

The historic home, which was built in 1870, has in recent years become a haven for homeless residents, sparking conflict with neighbors in the area.

In 2021, police fielded more than 70 calls from residents about disturbances, according to data obtained via public records request. In interviews last year, neighbors voiced complaints ranging from fires to verbal disturbances to prowlers peeping into the windows of at least one nearby home.

The 20-plus acres of the now-abandoned Cedar Grove property, including the so-called Tunstall House, has changed hands a variety of times during its century-plus of its existence, Petaluma historian Skip Sommers has reported.

And it’s had as many uses -and potential uses – as owners. At one time, it was a resort hosting up to 3,000 people per day on property one owner deemed “one of the prettiest and most attractive parks in the county.”

There have been numerous failed attempts to build subdivisions, including most recently by Petalumans John Barella and Andrea Barella, who bought the property from a bankrupt San Francisco developer in 2010.

And when SMART took over the train tracks, closing off regular access to the site, it complicated not only development efforts, but the ability of police to regularly patrol the problem area, police and neighbors have said.

*This story will be updated.