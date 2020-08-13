Subscribe

Historic photos show school days in Sonoma County

JANET BALICKI
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 13, 2020, 6:59AM
Updated 4 hours ago

For Santa Rosa City Schools and the majority of Sonoma County’s 40 districts the first day of school is Monday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start of school will look a lot different this year, with instruction starting online.

In years past, the first day of school may have seen students racing to crowded school buses, hugging their friends or high-fiving in the halls. This year, carloads of parents and students are lining up in school parking lots to pick up textbooks, handouts and more.

Click through our gallery above for a glimpse at Sonoma County schools now and then.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine