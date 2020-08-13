Historic photos show school days in Sonoma County

For Santa Rosa City Schools and the majority of Sonoma County’s 40 districts the first day of school is Monday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start of school will look a lot different this year, with instruction starting online.

In years past, the first day of school may have seen students racing to crowded school buses, hugging their friends or high-fiving in the halls. This year, carloads of parents and students are lining up in school parking lots to pick up textbooks, handouts and more.

