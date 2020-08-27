Historic photos show Sonoma County firefighters through the years

Year after year, firefighters from Sonoma County and faraway states have protected us from the seasonal blazes that threaten our lives and livelihoods.

From Sonoma County’s inception to present day these men and women have protected our families, homes and businesses.

With another fire season upon us, we honor these first responders with a gallery of historic images of firefighters from the 1890s through the 1990s.