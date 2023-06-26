‘History Talks’ bring Healdsburg’s history to Plaza this summer

History buffs might consider a stroll along Healdsburg Plaza to be transported back through the city’s architectural history.

Docents from Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society will participate in History Talks, a series of informal talks about Healdsburg’s history and architecture every Saturday through Labor Day.

Topics will cover the Ransom Powell House’s role as both the city’s first hospital and bed and breakfast, how a dusty and noisy hut became a venue for the Paul Mahder Gallery, and more.

They’ll also offer material for two self-guided tours that cover the architecture of the city’s residences and commercial buildings.

The docents will be under a tent at the corner of Plaza and Center streets every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

