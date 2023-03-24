Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” turns 60 next week.

So lift a glass, and an uneasy gaze to the sky, for the masterwork often described as his last “unflawed” film.

Or just head down to the Artisan’s Co-op in Bodega, where some of the pieces on display feature Birds-related motifs. On Saturday, the Co-op plans a “Celebration” of the movie, which was filmed principally in that town, and its seaside cousin Bodega Bay, 5½ miles away.

The Co-op is just down the hill from the Potter School, now a private residence on whose porch steps poor Annie Hayworth, the grade school teacher played by Suzanne Pleshette, met a grisly end in the movie, released March 28, 1963.

Potter School, the Bodega school Hitchcock used in "The Birds." (Scott Manchester / For the Press Democrat file)

Promoted by the director as the most terrifying film he’d ever made, “The Birds” was a pioneering thriller that featured no musical score — unheard of at the time — and gave rise to an entire genre of nature-in-revolt movies. “Jaws,” “Arachnophobia,” “Planet of the Apes,” “Snakes on a Plane” — you’re welcome.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lCxR7dlavwg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

While they might strike modern day viewers as a bit clunky, the special effects shots of marauding birds descending on Pleshette’s terrified students were done with a sodium vapor process considered quite cutting edge at the time.

The film is also renowned for the ambiguity of its ending. As the main characters drive away, the audience is left to wonder if all those gulls and crows have made their point, or if they’ll attack again.

Other stubborn questions remain unanswered: What made them so angry in the first place? And why on earth would Melanie Daniels, the chic socialite played by Tippi Hedren, willingly enter an attic full of birds in Act 3, after her phone booth nightmare, and all the avian-perpetrated carnage she’d witnessed over the previous two days?

That uncertainty and open-endedness, it turned out, only added added to the enduring appeal of the movie that turned this picturesque corner of Sonoma County a magnet for Hitchcock fans and cinephiles.

“Oh no, ‘Birds’ people.” Sarah Dougherty, owner of Northern Light Surf Shop

“I get asked about it at least once a day,” said Michelle, who works at the gift shop at The Tides in Bodega Bay, and preferred not to give her last name, possibly to prevent obsessive Birds fans from reaching out to her.

Visitors to the gift shop can purchase, among other Birds-related merch: coasters, T-shirts, collectible patches, coffee mugs and shot glasses, the latter in honor, perhaps, of the drunken doomsayer at the end of the Tides bar whose repeated proclamation — “It’s the end of the world!” — seems less silly as the movie goes on.

With the 60th anniversary of the Alfred Hitchcock classic “The Birds” just around the corner, memorabilia and merchandise can be found at the Tides Restaurant in Bodega Bay, Feb. 13, 2023. A scaled down version of the restaurant’s facade created for a hall of flowers display several years ago graces the walkway inside the Tides Restaurant.(Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

What’s it like to live in a town so closely associated with a movie about killer birds? Is it a nuisance? A blessing?

“It’s fun,” says Sarah Dougherty, who owns the Northern Light Surf Shop on Bodega Highway, a couple storefronts down from the Artisan’s Co-op.

“But every once in a while you see a group and think, ‘Oh no, Birds people.’”

Local folklore alleges that director Alfred Hitchcock decided to set “The Birds” in Bodega Bay after he stopped for lunch at the Tides restaurant and observed crows in a tree protecting their babies from humans walking by. Pictured is George the prop crow who played a leader of the crows in the 1963 film. (Monty Hoskin/The Press Democrat)

Don’t go in the attic

Oh no, thinks the audience, as Melanie ventures into the attic. Why are you doing this?

But she does, and is pecked to within an inch of her life before being rescued by her love interest, Mitch Brenner, played by the square-jawed, perma-tanned Rod Taylor.

“We’ve got to get her to a hospital,” declares Mitch as he gazes upon her exquisite features, now crosshatched with beak scratches.

“We’ll never make it!” warns Jessica Tandy, playing Lydia. She is his repressed, controlling mother — though not so domineering as the matriarch in Hitchcock’s previous movie, “Psycho.”

After exiting by the front door, Mitch wades gingerly through a thicket of gulls, past a murder of crows, to his garage. Sitting in Melanie’s convertible, he catches a fragment of a radio newscast.