A 1963 promotional photo of ”The Birds“ director Alfred Hitchcock with a sea gull and a crow on either arm. ”The Birds“ was filmed in Bodega, Bodega Bay, San Francisco and on constructed sets. (Universal Pictures) The Birds: The horror thriller directed by Alfred HItchcock was filmed in Bodega. (Universal Pictures)

Hitchcock masterwork ‘The Birds,’ filmed on Sonoma Coast, turns 60

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 24, 2023, 4:10PM
Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” turns 60 next week.

So lift a glass, and an uneasy gaze to the sky, for the masterwork often described as his last “unflawed” film.

Or just head down to the Artisan’s Co-op in Bodega, where some of the pieces on display feature Birds-related motifs. On Saturday, the Co-op plans a “Celebration” of the movie, which was filmed principally in that town, and its seaside cousin Bodega Bay, 5½ miles away.

The Co-op is just down the hill from the Potter School, now a private residence on whose porch steps poor Annie Hayworth, the grade school teacher played by Suzanne Pleshette, met a grisly end in the movie, released March 28, 1963.

Potter School, the Bodega school Hitchcock used in "The Birds." (Scott Manchester / For the Press Democrat file)
Promoted by the director as the most terrifying film he’d ever made, “The Birds” was a pioneering thriller that featured no musical score — unheard of at the time — and gave rise to an entire genre of nature-in-revolt movies. “Jaws,” “Arachnophobia,” “Planet of the Apes,” “Snakes on a Plane” — you’re welcome.

While they might strike modern day viewers as a bit clunky, the special effects shots of marauding birds descending on Pleshette’s terrified students were done with a sodium vapor process considered quite cutting edge at the time.

The film is also renowned for the ambiguity of its ending. As the main characters drive away, the audience is left to wonder if all those gulls and crows have made their point, or if they’ll attack again.

Other stubborn questions remain unanswered: What made them so angry in the first place? And why on earth would Melanie Daniels, the chic socialite played by Tippi Hedren, willingly enter an attic full of birds in Act 3, after her phone booth nightmare, and all the avian-perpetrated carnage she’d witnessed over the previous two days?

That uncertainty and open-endedness, it turned out, only added added to the enduring appeal of the movie that turned this picturesque corner of Sonoma County a magnet for Hitchcock fans and cinephiles.

“Oh no, ‘Birds’ people.” Sarah Dougherty, owner of Northern Light Surf Shop

“I get asked about it at least once a day,” said Michelle, who works at the gift shop at The Tides in Bodega Bay, and preferred not to give her last name, possibly to prevent obsessive Birds fans from reaching out to her.

Visitors to the gift shop can purchase, among other Birds-related merch: coasters, T-shirts, collectible patches, coffee mugs and shot glasses, the latter in honor, perhaps, of the drunken doomsayer at the end of the Tides bar whose repeated proclamation — “It’s the end of the world!” — seems less silly as the movie goes on.

With the 60th anniversary of the Alfred Hitchcock classic “The Birds” just around the corner, memorabilia and merchandise can be found at the Tides Restaurant in Bodega Bay, Feb. 13, 2023. A scaled down version of the restaurant’s facade created for a hall of flowers display several years ago graces the walkway inside the Tides Restaurant.(Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
What’s it like to live in a town so closely associated with a movie about killer birds? Is it a nuisance? A blessing?

“It’s fun,” says Sarah Dougherty, who owns the Northern Light Surf Shop on Bodega Highway, a couple storefronts down from the Artisan’s Co-op.

“But every once in a while you see a group and think, ‘Oh no, Birds people.’”

Local folklore alleges that director Alfred Hitchcock decided to set “The Birds” in Bodega Bay after he stopped for lunch at the Tides restaurant and observed crows in a tree protecting their babies from humans walking by. Pictured is George the prop crow who played a leader of the crows in the 1963 film. (Monty Hoskin/The Press Democrat)
Don’t go in the attic

Oh no, thinks the audience, as Melanie ventures into the attic. Why are you doing this?

But she does, and is pecked to within an inch of her life before being rescued by her love interest, Mitch Brenner, played by the square-jawed, perma-tanned Rod Taylor.

“We’ve got to get her to a hospital,” declares Mitch as he gazes upon her exquisite features, now crosshatched with beak scratches.

“We’ll never make it!” warns Jessica Tandy, playing Lydia. She is his repressed, controlling mother — though not so domineering as the matriarch in Hitchcock’s previous movie, “Psycho.”

After exiting by the front door, Mitch wades gingerly through a thicket of gulls, past a murder of crows, to his garage. Sitting in Melanie’s convertible, he catches a fragment of a radio newscast.

“The bird attacks have subsided for the time being,” reports the announcer. “Bodega Bay seems to be the center, though there are reports of minor attacks in Sebastopol, and a few on Santa Rosa.”

The attacks “come in waves,” he goes on, “with long intervals between. The reason for this does not seem clear as yet.”

Six decades later it’s still not clear what made those winged creatures turn their fury — and talons, and beaks — on humanity.

Accusations of misconduct

In a broad sense, says Marco Calavita, a professor of communication and media studies at Sonoma State University, “Hitchcock is saying that a lot of the characters need to learn a lesson. People were sinful, he was sinful, and maybe humanity deserved to be punished.”

“Hitchcock wants us to think, ‘Oh my God, we’ve really made a mess of this, and this is nature’s revenge.’” Sidney Gottlieb, professor of Media & the Arts at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut

In a narrower sense, he continues, Melanie needed to be punished. Calavita has discerned in each of the five movies Hitchcock released from 1958 to 1964 — “Vertigo,” “North by Northwest,” “Psycho,” “The Birds” and “Marnie” — a recurring, implicit message.

That message, he says, is that women who are too independent, “including sexually,” or perceived as immoral, “get punished harshly, in different ways.”

While her character was being punished in the movie, Calavita points out, Tippie Hedren was being punished in real life by the director, with whom she had a “complicated relationship,” the actor would later say.

Movie star Tippi Hedren, right, and Veronica Cartwright speak with a group of 25 fans on a VIP tour of the Bodega School House during the B50 Festival celebrating the 50th anniversary of Alfred Hitchcock's film “The Birds,” in Bodega on Sept. 1, 2013. (Alvin Jornada/For The Press Democrat file)
To get the climactic scene where she is attacked in the attic, Hedren endured five days of filming during which handlers hurled live ravens, doves and pigeons at her, an exhausting experience she described as “brutal and ugly and relentless.

Hedren would later accuse Hitchcock, who died of renal failure in 1980, of stalking and sexual misconduct. She recalled in her 2016 memoir that during the filming of “Marnie,” which followed “The Birds,” the legendary director entered her dressing room and “put his hands” on her. “It was sexual, it was perverse, and it was ugly,” she wrote.

She kept quiet about it, Hedren later explained, because “sexual harassment and stalking were terms that didn’t exist” in the early 1960s.

Follow-up to “Psycho”

Calavita is a Hitchcock aficionado who is interviewed at length in “78/52,” a 2017 documentary focusing on the shocking shower scene in “Psycho.

So disturbing was that script that Hitchcock’s studio, Paramount, refused to finance the picture. So the jowly auteur made the film with his own money — and made a fortune.

A poster advertising Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 classic, “The Birds.” The film was shot in various locations around Bodega Bay.
That film proved to be the highest grossing of his career. How would Hitchcock follow it up?

He’d long had his eye on “The Birds,” a short story by the British writer Daphne du Maurier, whose work he’d twice adapted to the big screen. “Jamaica Inn” was released in 1939, “Rebecca” the following year.

Psycho was a horror film “based on things happening inside a building” — the Bates Motel — “inside a person’s mind,” notes Sidney Gottlieb, a professor of Media & the Arts at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

So it made sense for Hitchcock to follow that with “The Birds,” which “has a psychological dimension, but also very much focuses on threats that are out there in the world.”

While du Maurier set her tale in her native county of Cornwall, shortly after World War II, Hitchcock transplanted the killer birds to the Sonoma Coast, where clouds and fog would help capture the mood of the picture. (He was vexed, when it came time to shoot the movie, by consistently sunny weather.)

Based on real events

But “The Birds” was also based on a real-life avian attack. In August of 1961, the city of Capitola, on Monterey Bay, was beset with an aggressive flock of sooty shearwaters, which began slamming into homes and cars. Scientists later concluded that they suffered from domoic acid poisoning caused by a buildup of toxic algae.

Hitchcock, who owned a nearby estate in the mountains above Santa Cruz, was fascinated by those reports, and called the local newspaper for further details. Screenwriter Evan Hunter wove details of the sooty shearwater incident into his script.

“Something like this happened in Santa Cruz last year,” proclaims a traveling salesman at the bar in The Tides. “The town was just covered with seagulls!”

Photos of the car explosion scene in “The Birds” were printed on the front page of the Press Democrat on March 22, 1962. A match lit the pile of gasoline where a dummy stood next to the cars as Alfred Hitchcock directed. (The Press Democrat via Newspapers.com)
His account is corroborated by the chain-smoking ornithologist Mrs. Bundy, who is dismissive of Melanie’s claims that the birds mean them harm.

“Birds are not aggressive creatures,” she tut-tuts. “They bring beauty into the world. It is mankind who insists upon making it difficult for life to exist on this planet.”

That’s about as close as Hitchcock comes to telling us why the birds attacked.

No easy answers

Yes, it’s a story of revenge, on one level, says Gottlieb, longtime editor of the Hitchcock Annual, and a board member of the annual Alfred Hitchcock conference, HitchCon. “He’s constantly reminding us of our irresponsibility, how our bad actions come back to haunt us.

“Hitchcock wants us to think, ‘Oh my God, we’ve really made a mess of this, and this is nature’s revenge.’”

A newspaper advertisement for Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” printed in the Press Democrat in 1963 lists show times and notes the filming location in Bodega Bay. (The Press Democrat via Newspapers.com)
But there’s a lot more going on. Du Maurier’s “The Birds” was “very much a post-World War II story,” says Gottlieb. her story tapped into widespread anxiety around “threats from the sky” — whether they were atomic warheads or … bloodthirsty gulls.

Beyond that, the director is posing questions even more profound around what Gottlieb calls “the inscrutability of the world — our inability to get a handle on why things happen the way they do.”

Gottlieb cites the Hitchcock scholar Robin Wood, who believes “the birds represent the eruption of chaos, of unpredictability … everything that we don't understand and can't control about our world — not only the physical world but also the world inside us.”

The director leaves us clues, says Gottlieb. “He wants us to consider an answer, but also to ponder the possibility that there may be no answers.”

Sixty years from now, in other words, we still won’t know why the birds attacked, or why Melanie went into the attic.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

