Holiday craft fair promotes small businesses, nonprofits

With the holiday season in full swing, the Small Business Hardship Fund hosted a Holiday Gift & Craft Fair on Saturday to promote local businesses and nonprofits.

The fundraiser, held at the Juncture Taproom & Lounge in Santa Rosa, featured a raffle and several vendors selling handmade gifts and baked goods.

“This fair is an opportunity for us to help very small independent vendors while also supporting our cause,” Sally Lopez, executive director of the Small Business Hardship Fund, said in an email.

Vendors included several Sonoma County nonprofits and businesses that sold everything from candles and jewelry to handmade ornaments, wreaths and cork reindeer.

“My focus is on the small vendors,” Lopez said.

The Small Business Hardship Fund hoped to raise $1,000 through the fair to help fund a business expo set for next summer that will spotlight Sonoma County businesses.

Lopez and her brother, Peter, started the Small Business Hardship Fund to assist struggling businesses when Peter, the owner of Juncture Taproom & Lounge, faced his own challenges trying to keep his taproom open through the pandemic. The nonprofit provides relief through mini-grants, emergency kits and other services.

For more information on the Small Business Hardship Fund, visit smallbusinesshardshipfund.com.