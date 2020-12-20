Holiday parades brighten the lives of some special kids in Santa Rosa, Windsor Petaluma

Among the souls who’ve been isolated the most amid the pandemic are youngsters especially challenged to understand why they must for so long stay at home and out of touch with the world.

These are special-needs kids with medical fragility that leaves them especially vulnerable should they contract COVID-19. Their plight touches the heart of people of faith at the Thrive Church in Santa Rosa.

On Saturday, members of the church dressed in holiday finery and decorated their cars in Christmas splendor, then set out to cheer the lives of little ones who live with disabilities. The result was a pair of “Parade of Lights” drive-by visits to the youngsters’ homes in Santa Rosa, Windsor and Petaluma.

“More than anyone else, they’ve been inside this whole time,” said Thrive Church lead pastor Nicolas Celovsky. Members of his church resolved to do something fun and festive — and safely distanced — for the home-sheltered youngsters and their families.

Saturday’s parades — one for Windsor and Santa Rosa and a second for Petaluma — happened at the same time. For the northern event, drivers wearing yuletide costumes met at 4:30 p.m. outside of Windsor High School.

They secured the holiday lights and decorations to their vehicles, then headed out on a course that would take them to the homes of several Windsor- and Santa Rosa-area families with special-needs kids.

The families had been tipped that the motorcade was coming by. Some stood outside their homes to take in the holiday spectacle and to wave and smile at the high-spirited and caring people in the cars.

For some little ones who’ve had to stay home and away from people for months on end, the holidays suddenly were a bit brighter.