Holiday travel a no-go in Southern California — but will travelers and operators adhere to rules?

David Rosales was counting down the days until he and his family could hit the slopes, a quick getaway up to Mammoth Mountain to get his two kids away from their computers and the confines of home, and out in nature.

The Huntington Beach surfer had done a few close-to-home trips throughout the pandemic, a road trip up the coastline to Santa Cruz and into Northern California, with a stop in Napa on the way home. For Rosales, and many others stuck at home, quick getaways within the state were what kept him and his family sane.

But the regional stay-at-home order from Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month called for restrictions on travelers, not just out-of-state but also within California — new guidelines that have hotel and vacation-rental operators scrambling to figure out what's allowed and what's not for the holidays.

Some say hotels and other lodgings were unreasonably targeted and, like restaurants and retail, industry members big and small are taking a massive hit.

Some regions, especially tourist-heavy mountain towns such as Mammoth and Big Bear, have strict directives that ban incoming travelers. Some operators still have travelers on the books, despite the latest restrictions.

The stay-at-home order, which kicks in when a region's intensive care capacity falls below 15%, states that "no hotel or lodging entity in California can accept or honor out-of-state reservations for non-essential travel, unless the reservation is for at least the minimum time period required for quarantine and the persons identified in the reservation will quarantine in the hotel or lodging entity until after that time period has expired.

"Additionally, hotels and lodging entities in a county under a regional stay home order cannot accept or honor in-state reservations for non-essential travel."

There's a few exceptions.

"Hotels or other commercial and residential buildings may offer lodging for essential functions and travel including COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures, treatment measures, accommodation for essential workers, or housing solutions, including measures to protect homeless populations."

The California Department of Public Health said the intent is for people to stay home or at least not be traveling outside their region — for the Southern California region that includes from Santa Luis Obispo County down to San Deigo and inland including Mono, Inyo, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

"We have reached a point where COVID-19 is so widespread in California that just leaving the house is a risky behavior, which is why we adopted the regional stay-at-home order," Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency said in an e-mail. "This is not about which sector is riskier than another sector, it's about that fact that any mixing among households presents a risk of disease transmission."

It's not just overnight accommodations taking a hit. With few visitors coming to Big Bear, there's a trickle down impact on local businesses that depend on tourism.

"The business has decreased significantly. I think we are doing a quarter what we would normally do. We do stay open, just to keep us going through the winter. But it's bad," said Aga Babrowska, manager at Leroy's Ski & Snowboard Shop.

For Big Bear businesses, the lack of overnight visitors adds to the avalanche of other issues. Local snow resorts are limiting attendees, so rentals are down. Those people who would be renting gear usually buy gloves and other gear.

"And there is no snow. So we can't even sell sleds for anyone who is visiting for the day," she said. "With the weather, that's doubling the negative effect. Now there is no travel, period."

Kelly Miller, CEO of Visit Huntington Beach and a board member of the California Travel Association, a statewide visitor industry advocacy group, said many local hotels such as the Hyatt in Huntington Beach and Anaheim Convention Center have earned the Global Biorisk Advisory Council star, a rating that gives accreditation to hotels that follow guidelines for requiring masks, sanitation and other safety measures.

"Unless more science is used to develop policies, and policies are grounded in science," he said, "the travel industry in Huntington Beach, Orange County, the entire country, it's not sustainable.

"When that last mandate came down out of Sacramento, the phones were ringing off the hook and people were canceling the reservations, everywhere in California."

The orders guidelines are hard to implement, he said.

"It's very challenging for businesses to do litmus tests on a guest's essentialness, or how far they've traveled," he said. "It's a little all over the place. I don't think there's any consistent understanding among the 50 some counties in California.