Hollywood producer David Guillod arrested in new LA rape case

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood producer David Guillod was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at his Los Angeles home Wednesday, just four months after he was charged with multiple counts of rape and kidnapping in Santa Barbara, sources said.

Guillod was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during an "evening meeting," according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles Police Department late Wednesday night. Jail records show Guillod was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m.

The LAPD arrested him after a search of his home.

Guillod, 53, surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara in June and was charged with rape, kidnap to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim in connection with four alleged attacks that occurred between 2012 and 2015.

Guillod's defense attorney, Phillip Cohen, confirmed his client had been arrested but could not offer further details.

The producer of the movies "Atomic Blonde" and Netflix's "Extraction," Guillod ran the talent agency Primary Wave Entertainment until 2017, when actress Jessica Barth accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her five years earlier.

Barth first reported the alleged assault to the LAPD and is now one of the four victims whose cases are being pursued by Santa Barbara County prosecutors. Guillod is also accused of drugging and sexually assaulting an employee during a wine country retreat in December 2014, and committing similar attacks in early 2015, officials have said.

While the alleged attacks took place in Santa Barbara and L.A. County, prosecutors in Santa Barbara are trying the prior cases against Guillod because the charges were consolidated around the 2014 assault case in their jurisdiction.

