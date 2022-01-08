Holocaust memorial fountain found toppled at Santa Rosa cemetery

A stone fountain that is the centerpiece of a memorial to Holocaust survivors at a Santa Rosa cemetery was discovered in pieces on the ground Friday.

The damage appears to be another case of vandalism, according to John Morton, a manager at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, and Dennis Judd, who commissioned the fountain in 2016 as a tribute to his late mother, Holocaust survivor Lillian Judd.

The ritual washing fountain stood at the center of the memorial to Judd and other local Holocaust survivors.

It had been repaired after being vandalized in 2020. No arrests were reported in that case, which was not classified as a hate crime and remained open pending new information.

The Santa Rosa Police Department has been contacted about the damage and Morton said he filed a police report, but investigators have yet to visit the site.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.