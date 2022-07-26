Home destroyed in Napa County fire

A home was destroyed in a fire Monday evening in northeast Napa County, officials said.

It was unclear whether the blaze, called the Lariat Fire, started as a structure fire or a vegetation fire, but it burned about an acre of land in the Pope Valley area, said Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Lariat Drive, Zander said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.3758571&lat=38.6955191&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading and extinguished the flames within an hour and a half, officials said.

#LariatFire - UPDATE - Fire is approximately 1 acre with 1 structure involved. Forward progress has been stopped and the structure fire has been extinguished. Crews are working on containment line and putting out hot spots. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/7f7vS6l2IQ — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 26, 2022

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Zander said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.