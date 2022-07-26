Subscribe

Home destroyed in Napa County fire

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 26, 2022, 11:36AM
A home was destroyed in a fire Monday evening in northeast Napa County, officials said.

It was unclear whether the blaze, called the Lariat Fire, started as a structure fire or a vegetation fire, but it burned about an acre of land in the Pope Valley area, said Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Lariat Drive, Zander said.

Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading and extinguished the flames within an hour and a half, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Zander said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

