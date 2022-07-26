Home destroyed in Napa County fire
A home was destroyed in a fire Monday evening in northeast Napa County, officials said.
It was unclear whether the blaze, called the Lariat Fire, started as a structure fire or a vegetation fire, but it burned about an acre of land in the Pope Valley area, said Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.
The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Lariat Drive, Zander said.
Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading and extinguished the flames within an hour and a half, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Zander said.
