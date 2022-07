Home destroyed in Napa County fire

A home was destroyed in a fire Monday evening in northeast Napa County, officials said.

It was unclear whether the blaze, called the Lariat Fire, started as a structure fire or a vegetation fire, but it burned about an acre of land in the Pope Valley area, said Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Lariat Drive, Zander said.

This device is unable to display framed content. Click here to view this embed.

Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading and extinguished the flames within an hour and a half, officials said.

#LariatFire - UPDATE - Fire is approximately 1 acre with 1 structure involved. Forward progress has been stopped and the structure fire has been extinguished. Crews are working on containment line and putting out hot spots. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/7f7vS6l2IQ — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 26, 2022

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Zander said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.