Home insurance giants won’t sell new California policies. What it means for all homeowners

State Farm set off alarm bells with its announcement last week that it would no longer sell new home insurance policies in California, but insurers have struggled for years now to pay soaring costs related to catastrophic wildfires because of regulatory controls on premium increases, industry experts told The Sacramento Bee.

As a result, thousands of consumers in wildfire-exposed communities have been dropped when their policies come up for renewal. In 2019, after two years of devastating wildfires, insurers refused to renew 235,597 policies, a jump of 42.7% from 2018. In 2020, 212,727 were not renewed.

“Since the fires of 2017-2018, State Farm has continued to be open for new business in a lot of wildfire-exposed communities — and absorbed a tremendous number of customers who were (not) renewed by other insurers,” said Rex Frazier, president of the Personal Insurance Federation of California. “State Farm’s homeowners’ insurance market share has grown from 17.6% at the end of 2017 to 19.9% at the end of 2021.”

When the California Department of Insurance releases 2022 figures, Frazier said, the company’s market share could very well exceed 21%.

On Thursday, another insurer admitted it had stopped selling policies as well. Allstate, once the state’s fourth-largest insurer for homes, said it stopped selling new policies last year so it could “continue to protect current customers,” a spokeswoman for the firm told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The two joined AIG and Chubb, companies that typically insured luxury homes, in pulling coverage in recent years, according to the Chronicle.

In some regions of the state, California residents are already finding it impossible to get home insurance on the state-licensed commercial market, said UC Davis professor Emily Schlickman, who researches ways to use landscaping and other techniques to help communities and structures withstand wildfire.

“As recent events have depleted decades of profits ... insurance companies have been dropping coverage, raising premiums, and refusing to write new policies,” she said.

And, unlike flood and earthquake insurance, wildfire coverage is bundled into general homeowner’s insurance, Schlickman said, so people living in wildfire-prone areas often cannot get any insurance for their homes, making it difficult to secure a mortgage loan.

A number of factors have driven up costs for California insurers at a much faster rate than their revenue from premiums is growing, Frazier said. The result, he said, is that State Farm and other insurers are retrenching to avoid insolvency.

Why costs are climbing for California home insurers?

California’s licensed insurers incurred losses of $902.1 million in 2017 and $1.53 billion in 2018, according to state records, far outstripping the $933.2 million and $934.2 million they collected in premiums in each respective year.

These figures are important not simply because the liabilities are so great but because of how those liabilities and the negligible growth in premiums reshaped how key financiers in the insurance business viewed risk in California’s insurance business, Frazier said.

To understand why, you have to know a little something about how insurance companies work. Like banks, they must keep a certain amount of capital on hand, Frazier said, and as they sell more policies, insurers must increase the amount of money they have to support the increased liability. If they can’t increase their capital, they can’t write new policies.

While some publicly traded insurers might be able to issue a stock offering to raise capital, State Farm can’t tap those markets because it’s privately owned by its policyholders. Privately held insurers instead find other insurers with capital to spare and pay them a fee to take on some of the risk.

So, if State Farm insures a group of properties worth $10 million, it could pay one of these re-insurance companies to cover any losses in excess of $5 million on those properties. If State Farm then incurred a $6 million loss, it would pay out $5 million and the re-insurance company would be on the hook for $1 million.

The rewards of these deals outweighed the risks to re-insurers up until climate change turned California’s trees into kindling during a prolonged drought, Frazier said, and skyrocketing inflation began driving up the costs of rebuilding homes.

Schlickman said you can really see the impact of inflation on one Butte County foothills town decimated by the Camp Fire in 2018.

“In Paradise, a conventional wood-framed home is out of reach for many former residents,” she said. “Even modular homes are too expensive, as their cost has doubled since the fire. This is leaving the future of Paradise — and communities like it — with an uncertain future.”