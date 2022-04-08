Homeland Security watchdog omitted damaging findings from reports

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general and his top aides directed staff members to remove damaging findings from investigative reports on domestic violence and sexual misconduct by officers in the department’s law enforcement agencies, according to documents obtained by The New York Times and two government officials familiar with the inquiries.

One investigation found that more than 10,000 employees of Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Secret Service and the Transportation Security Administration had experienced sexual harassment or sexual misconduct at work — more than one-third of those surveyed, according to an unpublished draft report dated December 2020.

The draft report also described a pattern of the agencies using cash payments, with payouts as high as $255,000, to settle sexual harassment complaints without investigating or disciplining the perpetrators. But senior officials in the inspector general’s office objected to that finding, suggesting in written comments that it be removed from the report, which has never been published.

The inspector general, Joseph Cuffari, also directed his staff to remove parts of another draft report showing internal investigations had found that dozens of officers working at the agencies had committed domestic violence, but that they had received “little to no discipline.” Cuffari also wanted a section removed that said the agencies had “put victims and the public at risk of further violence” by allowing the perpetrators to keep their firearms; including such findings, he wrote in an internal memo, would make his office look like it was “second-guessing DHS disciplinary decisions without full facts.”

The internal documents were first obtained by the Project on Government Oversight, an independent watchdog group in Washington. The organization brought the information to the Times, which confirmed its authenticity with two government officials familiar with the investigations. The draft report on sexual misconduct notes that fieldwork for the inquiry ended in October 2019, but the agency has not published the findings.

After this article was published Thursday morning, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it was initiating a review of its disciplinary processes for employee misconduct.

“Yesterday, I became aware of draft unpublished reports from the Office of the Inspector General that underscore the need for immediate action,” Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, wrote in a memo Thursday.

Mayorkas added that “it is our responsibility to provide every DHS employee with a professional environment free of sexual harassment and other misconduct.”

The Office of Inspector General did not address specific questions about the investigations, but defended its work in a statement.

“All reports initiated and published during” Cuffari’s tenure, the statement said, “meet appropriate quality standards.”

Asked about the omitted findings, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson earlier said that the inspector general was independent from the department, and that the Biden administration had taken steps to “combat abuse and misconduct” at the department.

The spokesperson added that the department “does not have any involvement with internal OIG deliberations or decisions,” referring to the Office of Inspector General.

Cuffari, a Trump appointee who has served as inspector general since July 2019, has previously blocked investigations, against his staff’s recommendations. He blocked inquiries into the Secret Service’s role in the violent dispersal of protests against police brutality outside the White House in 2020, and on the spread of COVID-19 at that agency. He also delayed an inquiry into whether senior agency officials demoted an employee who criticized the Trump administration.

Inspectors general are independent, internal watchdogs for federal departments and agencies, though they can be removed by the president. President Donald Trump fired or demoted a number of inspectors general in his last year in office, a violation of norms that undercut the traditional independence of the office. The Biden administration had also considered removing several controversial inspectors general appointed by Trump, but ultimately demurred — wary of further eroding the norms of government it had vowed to restore.

The investigations into sexual misconduct and domestic violence took place as law enforcement agencies within the department — particularly the Border Patrol, which is part of Customs and Border Protection — struggled to recruit women and advance them into leadership positions. They followed high-profile incidents of sexual misconduct over the past decade.