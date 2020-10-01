Homeless camps sparking fires along Russian River

Monte Rio firefighters scrambled to find help controlling a fire kindled at a homeless encampment in the woods Sunday night as the raging Glass fire invaded Santa Rosa.

The blaze, reported by numerous callers about 11 p.m., blackened about an acre on a steep hillside in the 9600 block of Bohemian Highway, Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said.

It was the fifth fire sparked by homeless people camped along the river this summer in his district, Baxman said. The neighboring Sonoma County Fire Protection District Station 9 in Guerneville has handled at least three similar fires in the last six weeks.

“We are having a problem with fires in the area,” said Cyndi Foreman, battalion chief and fire marshal with the county district.

People camping among the redwoods are using fires for cooking and warmth, and “they’re in the worst place to do that,” Foreman said.

Sunday night’s fire spread from at least two campfires located 400 to 500 feet uphill from Bohemian Highway, Baxman said. No one was around when firefighters arrived, he said.

The terrain was challenging, and Baxman also had difficulty summoning assistance as the county had issued an “all call” ― requesting all firefighters to respond to the Safeway parking lot on Calistoga Road and Highway 12 in Santa Rosa to battle the Glass fire.

Baxman had driven there in a wildland fire engine but returned to the river area so it would have firefighting resources, he said.

The veteran chief said he resorted to calling other chiefs at home and wound up with assistance from Occidental, Camp Meeker, Forestville, Fort Ross, Gold Ridge, Station 9 and Cal Fire.

“We got a line around it before the wind got to it,” Baxman said.

Monte Rio crews remained at the scene through Monday and most of Tuesday to guard against flare-ups, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.