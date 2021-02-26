Homeless, incarcerated among ‘losers’ in race for vaccine in California

When the California Department of Public Health released its complicated priority system to guide the state’s coronavirus vaccination efforts in December, people with disabilities and underlying risk factors had their place in Phase 1B, Tier 2. They weren’t at the top. But they were on the list.

Then suddenly, on Jan. 25, they weren’t. On Feb. 12, they were back, reinstated by the state after more than two weeks of public outcry. Those with underlying conditions that make them especially susceptible to COVID-19 will become eligible statewide on March 15.

HolLynn D’Lil, who lives in Graton, moves about in a wheelchair and has spent much of her life fighting for disability rights. She has followed each twist and turn in the saga. The feeling she is left with, she said, is anger.

“Why do we have to continually fight, I mean literally go to battle with officials to be recognized as people?” D’Lil asked. “Why such an extraordinary effort on our behalf just to be included and considered? It seems prejudice against people with disabilities is deeply ingrained.”

Advocates for the homeless and the incarcerated share that indignation. Those groups also were erased from the tiers. And unlike Californians with disabilities, they still don’t have a place in line.

“Obviously, we’re advocating this is a highly vulnerable population in need of this support. Especially when you look at those in congregate programs,” said Jennielynn Holmes, chief program manager for Catholic Charities in Santa Rosa, one of the area’s most prominent providers of outreach to the unsheltered. “And the alternative is to sleep outdoors and be vulnerable to other emergencies.

“It’s imperative we get individuals in there vaccinated, so they don’t have to choose between worries — COVID-19 and staying out in the cold and wet.”

The homeless, incarcerated and essential workers in transportation, industry, commerce, residential and manufacturing all were in Phase 1B, Tier 2, of the state’s original vaccine priority guidelines. The disabled were in Phase 1C. But Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Jan. 25 that once seniors, food and agricultural workers, teachers, child care providers and emergency services employees were immunized in Phase 1B, Tier 1, the state would move to a strictly age-based system.

The shift was generally applauded. Compared to other states, California’s vaccine rollout had been inefficient, and the frequently baffling tier system was the most common target for criticism. Under huge political pressure, including a vocal recall campaign, Newsom acted to simplify the state’s priorities.

But with supply perpetually lagging behind demand for this lifesaving resource, vaccination has become a zero-sum game. The homeless, jailed and disabled, among others, fell out of the system. Those people must wait for age-group eligibility, like most of us.

Some observers insist that’s shortsighted.

The Harvard Chan School of Public Health asked some of its campus experts why we should be vaccinating the incarcerated. It published their answers on the school website on Dec. 18. The panel talked about the poor ventilation and occupant density of correctional facilities, which make them extremely dangerous during this pandemic, and a general lack of personal protective equipment and testing in those settings. Emma Accorsi, a Ph.D. candidate in epidemiology at the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics, noted “a rate of infection in state and federal prisons that is 5.5 times higher than that in the general population.”

Locally, at least 18 inmates at the Sonoma County Jail, and at least 68 inmates and staff members at the Mendocino County Jail, tested positive for the virus in December.

Many of those being housed at the county jails are serving modest sentences and will soon rejoin the public. That’s one reason Christine Castillo, executive director of Verity, an organization that works with survivors of sexual abuse — including those who are locked up and those who have been at some point of their lives — believes inmates should be immunized.

“It will lessen the likelihood of spread when they’re there and when they’re released, and lessen the likelihood of transmitting it to those who work there, who can transmit it to their families,” Castillo said. “Get those people vaccinated. It’s the smart move.”

The same can be said of the unsheltered. Their advocates may be driven by compassion. But the fact is that, during a pandemic, one person’s vulnerability makes others in the community vulnerable, too.

“A person with severe complications means they’re more likely to be hospitalized and take up a valuable bed,” said Holmes, the Catholic Charities manager. “It puts a burden on the whole medical system.”