Homeless man dies in county’s care at Sonoma State University dorm

A 60-year-old homeless man died at a Sonoma State University dorm that is temporarily housing at-risk county residents amid the coronavirus crisis.

The man, Shawn Whiting, died Thursday, according to Sonoma County sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood. His identity was released Monday by the Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of his death was not known Monday, said Barbie Robinson, Sonoma County’s director of health services and interim executive director of the Community Development Commission, the county’s lead homelessness agency. To her knowledge, though, Whiting did not have the coronavirus.

Whiting had “significant underlying medical conditions, and was designated especially vulnerable,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin, the board chair.

Both Gorin and Robinson said the county does its best to evaluate the medical condition of the homeless people in its care. Gorin added that she didn’t know why Whiting wasn’t taken to a hospital.

The county is assessing the incident “to get more information about what happened,” Robinson said. The coroner’s office is not investigating Whiting’s death — rather, it will be handled by his primary care physician, Wood said.

