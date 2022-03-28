Homeless man killed, suspect arrested in Ukiah stabbing

A homeless man was fatally stabbed Sunday morning in a bank parking lot in Ukiah and the man suspected of attacking him, who is also homeless, is behind bars, police said.

Leslie Alan Adelman, 69, who police described as a transient living in Ukiah, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was booked into the Mendocino County Jail after a struggle with police officers, according to a Ukiah Police Department report.

Police on Monday did not release the name of the man who was killed. He and Adelman both frequented the parking lot where the attack happened, according to Lt. Andy Phillips.

The stabbing occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday outside of Wells Fargo on South State Street, police said.

Police were dispatched to the scene after a 911 caller reported somebody waving a knife. The dispatcher who took the call could hear people arguing in the background, police said.

The first officer to arrive saw Adelman holding a knife and walking away from the man he is suspected of stabbing, police said.

The officer told Adelman to stop walking away and saw the other man fall to the ground. The officer called for backup and requested paramedics, police said.

Additional officers arrived and took Adelman into custody after “a brief struggle” that left him with moderate injuries, the police report said.

Phillips said Adelman had a cut on his head from when officers took him to the ground. He was taken to the Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital, where his cut was stitched up, according to Phillips.

Paramedics treated the other man, who had a severe wound in his abdomen, and took him to Adventist Health, where he died.

Investigators believe the confrontation between the two men was “in relation to a dispute over prior thefts of property from Adelman,” according to the police report.

Adelman made statements to police about the man stealing from him in the past, Phillips said.

When Adelman saw the man next to his vehicle on Sunday, “he believed another theft was going to occur,” Phillips said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.