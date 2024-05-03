Homelessness, poverty, drug addiction, hunger. Youth across the country face those issues, and those without support systems often don’t find their way out.

In the second installment of The Press Democrat’s 2024 “Women in Conversation” series, advocate and author Liz Murray spoke of her experiences facing homelessness as a teen and how her turbulent childhood sparked a passion for youth advocacy.

The conversation, though focused on Murray’s individual experience, became a bigger one about perseverance and the importance of standing by your community.

“These are not homeless-specific issues,” Murray said, in the opening portion of her Thursday night talk. “Adversity is a human experience. So, let’s talk about it.”

Held in the Santa Rosa Junior College Burbank Theatre, Murray spoke with longtime Press Democrat reporter and columnist Kerry Benefield, who moderated.

Murray spoke of her childhood, marked by her parents’ addiction, their descent into homelessness, her mother’s death and the sheer will and determination it took to forge a successful path forward for herself after a string of tragedies.

“Advancing from homelessness to Harvard University is an unlikely turn of events,” said Summit Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Genie Del Secco, who introduced Murray. Summit Bank has sponsored the Women in Conversation event since its inception eight years ago.

The series seeks to elevate the discussion of issues of particular interest to women and features speakers who are outstanding women in their fields.

“Her whole story of overcoming adversity is a powerful example of the importance of dreaming big and never giving up,” Del Secco said.

The charismatic Murray, who professed to be nervous, quickly made the auditorium feel like a small living room where friends gather around telling stories.

The audience laughed at her quick wit, and fell silent as she described the disarray of her childhood in poignant detail.

“By the time I should've been thinking about how to apply for high school and what to do for my future, my family was falling apart,” Murray said. “When I should’ve been buying a prom dress, my mom was dying.”

Her family home — an apartment in the Bronx — was filled with love, even amid open drug use and consistent days spent hungry.

“You say that two things can be present at the same time; you were neglected, yes, but you were also deeply loved, you say,” Benefield asked Murray, sitting across from one another on red overstuffed chairs.

“I stand by: drug addiction is a disease,” Murray responded. “They were doing the best they could and yes, it was not enough, but there was no bad guy.”

She recalled her mother singing “You Are My Sunshine,” and the way she lit up when Murray walked into a room. She told a story of her father telling her not to pay attention to what other people think of her and how he started sentences with: “When you go to college …” before the thought had even crossed her mind.

By the time Murray was 15, her family had been kicked out of their apartment. Her parents were shuffling between homeless shelters while Murray couch surfed, staying with friends and neighbors.

She stopped going to school, falling into a cycle of truancy. And a “wall” began to form.

“You have it in your gut that there's a sense of a wall … successful people are over there and then there's a wall, where there’s people like us,” Murray said. “I felt stuck. What I realized is if you felt stuck, you didn’t have to stay stuck.”

Just before she turned 18, she walked into High School for the Humanities in the Bronx and met a teacher, Perry Weiner, and asked about re-enrolling in school after fielding consistent no’s from other public high schools.

She had almost no high school credits and knew it would be an uphill battle to make up for what she had missed.

And yet it took her only two years to complete high school, with the constant, unwavering support from Weiner. Then he helped her apply for college. She was accepted to Harvard on a full-ride scholarship to study psychology.

While studying, she pieced together what was a bullet-note list of experiences from her childhood that she’d begun collecting as a teen. The 2010 memoir, “Breaking Night,” landed on the New York Times bestseller list.

In 2017, she cofounded The Arthur Project, a youth mentoring organization named for a childhood neighbor who watched over Murray and often took her to school when he found her ditching.

He never “brought the hammer down,” on her truancy, Murray said. Instead, he sat with her, played handball with her, listened to her and encouraged her to finish school when she finally went back.

The organization focuses resources on middle school aged youth in small groups who are mentored by local graduate students.

Mentorship can be social-emotional, academic or a means of accessing resources for a student’s family.

Ultimately, The Arthur Project is a way to provide children with “that one person” that supports them, helps pull them out of adversity and encourages them to keep going.

“(Arthur) said once: ‘I just know you’re going to help a lot of people and do a lot of great things and I’m just grateful I get to drive you to school,’” Murray said.

“The words that you speak to a child become the voice they speak to themselves in.”

Report For America corps member Adriana Gutierrez covers education and child welfare issues for The Press Democrat. Reach her at Adriana.Gutierrez@pressdemocrat.com.