Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam are sent to prison

HONG KONG — A court on Wednesday sentenced Hong Kong democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam to between seven and 13½ months in prison for organizing and taking part in an unauthorized protest, as China seeks to eradicate dissent in the city.

The activists, all in their 20s, had pleaded guilty to leading, inciting and participating in a protest around the Hong Kong police headquarters last year, during the early days of what became the biggest uprising against Communist Party rule on Chinese soil since 1989.

It is the fourth stint in prison for Wong, 24, who as a teenager became a symbol of Hong Kong's democracy movement and its struggle to preserve the city's promised freedoms and autonomy from Beijing's encroachment.

In handing down her sentence, magistrate judge Lily Wong said community service or a noncustodial penalty would be inappropriate for Lam and Joshua Wong, citing their previous criminal records — all relating to their activism and political protests. The June 21, 2019, protest around the police headquarters, the judge said, was "well planned," as she read out messages sent by Joshua Wong through the messaging app Telegram urging people to gather there.

Even if protesters had gathered peacefully, "the court needs to remember the importance of protecting public order," she said before a full courtroom packed with supporters of the trio and observers who had been lining up for hours to get in.

Hong Kong's mini-constitution states that residents should enjoy freedoms including the right to demonstrate.

Wong, who received the longest sentence, faces other charges related to his participation in that democracy movement, including violating a ban on masks at protests, and has been barred several times from running in elections.

Chow, who turns 24 on Thursday, was sentenced to 10 months — her first stint in prison. In addition, she was recently arrested under Beijing's new national security law for allegedly inciting secession, and faces life in prison if charged and found guilty of that offense. Lam was sentenced to seven months in prison.

As Chow's sentence was handed down, she sobbed, along with supporters who broke down in tears in and around the courtroom.