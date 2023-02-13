Honoring Charles Schulz on the 23rd anniversary of his death

For the past few months, the Santa Rosa community and fans around the world have celebrated the 100th birthday of the late Charles “Sparky” Schulz, our onetime neighbor and legendary cartoonist who gave us the “Peanuts” gang, those characters of our childhood who spilled into our adulthood.

We take a moment Sunday to pay tribute to the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and so many others on the 23rd anniversary of his death.

Our community woke to the startling Press Democrat headline that Sunday morning announcing his passing — and then turned to read his final “Peanuts” strip that said he was retiring.

You can continue to see and explore Sparky’s work from his amazing 50-year career at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center at 2301 Hardies Lane in Santa Rosa.

Also, check out The Press Democrat’s exclusive coverage of Schulz’s life and a celebration of his 100th birthday at bit.ly/3jWpPU.