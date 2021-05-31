Honoring the fallen on Memorial Day

People across the country are heading to area cemeteries this weekend to remember the fallen. In particular, they are honoring members of the military who gave their lives in service of this country, as well those veterans who also served their country, but who died years later after returning home.

At Santa Rosa Memorial Park Sunday, scores of people turned out to honor their loved ones during this Memorial Day Weekend.

As Tami Snyder wiped away dirt from her parents’ headstones Sunday, Shelley Caviness shared news with her late husband, Sherman, of their soon-to-be-born granddaughter.

Reena Nelson holds crosses decorated for Memorial Day before placing them on the headstones of family members at Santa Rosa Memorial Park in Santa Rosa, California, on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

Reena Nelson placed Memorial Day-decorated crosses on the headstones of her loved ones, while members of David Reynoso’s family gathered at his grave to honor him and Harold Nelson II honored his sister by placing a cross on her grave.

Around the nation, Americans will be able to pay tribute to fallen troops in ways that were impossible last year, when virus restrictions were in effect in many places.

It will also be a time to remember the tens of thousands of veterans who died from COVID-19 and recommit to vaccinating those who remain reluctant.

On Monday, a Memorial Day Observance ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The annual event, which is returning in the wake of last year’s pandemic shutdown, will take place at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Ave.

The ceremony includes the Avenue of the Flags and presentations by local veterans and dignitaries. The event is free.