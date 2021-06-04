Hood Mountain Regional Park partially reopens for first time since Glass fire

Anyone who would like to contribute to wildfire resiliency at the park can donate to the Hood Mountain Fire Recovery Campaign of the Bill and Dave Legacy Fund here .

For more information about the Lawson Trail, go here .

Visitors leaving the parking lot need to travel along a short stretch of asphalt road before reaching the open section of Lower Johnson Ridge Trail. A mile up that trail is the 2-mile, out-and-back Lawson Trail, described as a “moderate-intensity” hike. The second half of the trail is in full sun exposure.

Hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians are welcomed back to Hood Mountain Regional Park for the first time since last autumn’s Glass fire burned through the popular park and open space preserve.

Only a small piece of the 2,000-acre Sonoma Valley park is open to the public, but it provides at least some opportunity for visitors to again step foot on the rugged landscape and to enjoy the newest addition to its 19-mile trail system: the Lawson Trail.

The zigzagging trail leads up to a high point of about 2,000 feet on the 247-acre Lawson Expansion transferred by the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District to county Regional Parks in 2014.

On clear days, it offers views of San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean over the tops of the hills on the opposite side of the valley.

The 2-mile Lawson Trail and about one mile of the Lower Johnson Ridge Trail departing the asphalt roadway near the only open parking lot off the Pythian Road entrance are the only trails now open. Combined, the roundtrip is six miles of what Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker called “a moderate intensity hike.”

Map of Hood Mountain Regional Park, from the Sonoma County Regional Parks website. The new Lawson Trail is just to the right of the compass.

The Lawson Trail had only been open a few weeks when the 67,484-acre Glass fire swept across the Mayacamas Mountains range on its way into Santa Rosa on Sept. 27, 2020.

The wildfire burned about 80% of the park, damaging vast tracts, including some areas still recovering from the 2017 Nuns fire. Upper elevations were burned at especially high intensity, and thousands of trees that might have recovered from the first fire could not survive a second, Whitaker said. Damage was estimated at $1.5 million to $2 million.

But the Glass fire burned more spottily in the southern end of the park, around the Pythian Road entrance, than on the far side, though hundreds of hazard trees had to be removed from the road which needed repairs before Tuesday’s reopening.

Sonoma County Trails Council also was brought in to clean up Lawson Trail and clear out around the Lower Johnson Ridge Trail for the first time in many years, “so it should be a nice experience for the public,” Whitaker said. “And, of course, the Lawson Trail is a fantastic hike up.”

The trail leads through a variety of plant communities and rocky outcroppings, taking visitors under tree canopy at first before opening up and offering views that expand as the path rises.

“We’ve definitely had a significant amount of inquiries (about getting the park back open) and now that we’ve got Lawson back opened up the next question is getting Natkemper-Goodspeed open, partnering with Sugarloaf,” Whitaker said, referring to Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, which adjoins Hood Mountain and connects in part through the Natkemper and Goodspeed trails.

Whitaker also said he hoped it might be possible to restore some access to Hood Mountain via the Los Alamos Road entrance at the back of the regional park before winter, though substantial tree work still lies ahead.

