Hopes and dreams get sunlight on the branches of Santa Rosa’s ‘Wish Tree’

Dreams and wishes flutter in the breeze on Beaver Street in Santa Rosa. They are written on tags, knotted on strips of fabric and hung on the branches of a white fringe tree. The wishes are penned in cursive and block letters, some tidy and some illegible.

Many are funny or irreverent, and quite a few are stirring.

One wish is for a unicorn to visit. Another is for a lifetime supply of birria tacos. Another is for a pug to be delivered as a birthday gift. Still others say things like, “I wish to find a good job. People judge me 4 my age & accent,” and, “I wish to find true romantic love in a partner I can trust.”

Somebody else wants a ‘61 Chevy Impala. And another wisher cut right to the heart of the matter, writing simply: “Candy.”

In a few months, this white fringe tree on the 800 block of Beaver Street will likely have hundreds of these penned wishes hanging from tags affixed to its branches. They are there, giving people a chance to dream big or hope hard, thanks to Sue Gruber.

“I love having the wishes on the tree because it just feels like they are out here, you know, getting energy, getting read and possibly coming true,” she said.

Gruber, who teaches kindergarten at Sonoma Mountain Charter School in Petaluma, said a few years ago, her school adopted Katherine Applegate’s “Wishtree” for its campus-wide book read. That culminated in an all-school “wish tree” made from notes and ribbons and jump ropes that were then displayed in the main office.

Gruber was moved.

“It was just so cool,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well I could have a wish tree.’”

So she bought tags — lots of them.

“I swear to God I think there are 10,000 of them. We’ll be having a wish tree for a long time,” she said.

She affixed a sign to the tree that explained the “rules.” Essentially there aren’t any.

Passersby are just asked to take a tag, write their wish and tie the tag gently to a branch. And there is no penalty for repeat visits.

“One little guy, who must have had 20, all he wanted was blue hot chocolate,” Gruber said.

Every year Gruber allows herself to go first, to show folks how it’s done. This year she wished for a “normal 2021.” Her dog, Kevin, is allowed to go second.

“Every year he wishes for a new squeak toy,” she said.

‘We are going to get through this’

This marks the fourth year the Santa Rosa wish tree has accepted the hopes and desires of all who are willing to put them out there. Gruber skipped last year because of the pandemic.

It was clearly missed, she said.

“Just hanging up the little bin and putting up the note and having some people say, ‘Is it coming back this year?’ and just that feeling of putting my first wish up on the tree … It just felt like, ‘Oh my gosh, we are going to get through this and we’re coming back,’” she said.

‘People come back again and again’

Since she started the wish tree four years ago, Gruber’s has seen trends in desires. Wishes for no fires, political wishes and now COVID-19 related wishes. But also unicorns.

“As a kindergarten teacher, I can report that unicorns are really hot right now,” she said.

The tree, with blank tags tucked into a bin and pens provided, seems to beg to be of service. The branches reach over to the sidewalk almost taunting folks to participate. Those wishes we make when we blow out our birthday candles, or the ones we whisper when we find a penny or see a shooting star?

The white fringe tree on Beaver Street invites you to put those desires to paper and give them sunlight.

Gruber feels it, too.

“I get joy from seeing the unexpected surprise when people are walking by,” she said. “You’ll see people come back again and again and just check out the wishes.”

It’s clearly struck a nerve in this SRJC neighborhood. In 2019, before the pandemic, 432 wishes were tied to the tree’s branches.

“Some people come by and love to read them and never write on them, and that’s OK, too,” Gruber said.

Messages are always civil, and tilt firmly toward the positive.

Gruber has only once messed with a tag that was hung up. But it was her own. In a moment of pique, she penned a wish that people would clean up after their dogs around her street trees.

She took it down the next day.

Release them to the universe

The wish tree gives some people an excuse to be vulnerable. For others, the messages are pure fun: “I wish I could fly.” Some people sign their names, but most don’t.

And for Gruber, the wish tree offers the opportunity to connect after a year in which that was so hard to do.

“It also gives that opening to talk to people who might have just walked down the street, that you would have just nodded and said, ‘Hi’ to,” she said. “It gives you something to talk about.”

Gruber takes photos of a lot of the tags, the ones that express a desire for “a big jug of tequila” or one girl’s wish for her family to go back to “normal.”

She’s posted more than 100 photos to an Instagram account dedicated to the tree and some of her favorite tags over the years: “I wish to see my dog agin,” “We wish for our nephew’s full recovery from leukemia.” “I wish to get pregnant.”

The wishes live online because they can’t live all year round in Gruber’s tree.

When the weather turns and tags look vulnerable to flying away in the wind, or being destroyed by rain, she takes them down, one by one. If they are wet, she and her husband spread them on a tarp in their living room to dry. She saves the strips of fabric to use the following year.

“On New Years, I take those wishes and I, very safely, burn them and release them back into the universe so they can all come true,” she said, smiling. “You can’t throw them in your recycling, it just seems too disrespectful, so a ceremonial burning seems like the thing to do to respectfully let them go.”

But once you see them, tags that read, “I wish people knew how much I loved them” or simply, “I wish you well,” you can never fully let them go, even if they are no longer in the tree. The wishes of others, strangers even, can stay with you. And that gives them a new life, too.

And maybe a chance at coming true.

