Hopkins Fire arson case to resume in Mendocino County after defendant gets psychiatric care

A defendant awaiting trial in a 2021 Mendocino County arson case has been declared mentally competent and court proceedings have been ordered to resume after stalling earlier this year, a court document shows.

Devin Lamar Johnson, who is accused of starting the Sept. 12 Hopkins Fire in the town of Calpella, had been undergoing treatment after being declared incompetent in February. As a result, the case against him was put on hold while he underwent psychiatric care.

Competency restoration is designed to help defendants regain their mental capabilities so they will understand court proceedings and be able to work with their attorneys to present a viable defense against the accusations against them.

A commitment order in Johnson’s case showed that his process involved taking antipsychotic medication as prescribed by a psychiatrist.

The Department of State Hospitals recently notified Mendocino County Superior Court officials his competency has been restored.

An "order to return (a) defendant to court after certification of mental competency“ was filed Friday and Johnson is to return to court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“The defendant shall remain in the custody of the Sheriff of Mendocino County, or his duly authorized agent, until proceedings therein are final, or until further order of this court,” according to the document.

Johnson is charged with one count of arson and could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison, if convicted.

The fire consumed 257 acres between a hillside bordered by the Russian River and Lake Mendocino. It also destroyed at least 30 homes.

Flames spread quickly up a 1,000-foot ridge and down to the western shore of Lake Mendocino before burning sections of the reservoir that had been left dry as a result of California’s drought.

The fire destroyed homes along Eastside Calpella Road, a north and south street parallel to the Russian River. About 200 people were evacuated in triple-digit temperatures and gusty winds and no injuries were reported.

Investigators were led to Johnson after he appeared in a photo by a local photographer taken the day of the blaze. He appeared to be watching the fire as he stood on the Moore Street Bridge, which crosses a dried-up section of the Russian River.

Johnson was arrested two days later.

During a preliminary hearing in November, prosecutors presented surveillance footage of someone, believed to be Johnson, coming and going from a wooded area where the fire began.

His competency was questioned after he exhibited odd behavior throughout proceedings.

He required two Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies by his side and, at one point, interrupted Mendocino County Superior Court Judge Keith Faulder and blurted out “I’m trying to go to Disneyland.”

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi