Hopkins fire suspect’s competency questioned ahead of preliminary hearing

The attorney for a Ukiah man accused of setting September’s Hopkins fire, which destroyed 30 homes in the Mendocino County town of Calpella, questions whether his client is mentally capable of helping defend himself against those charges.

And, while he has filed a motion alerting the prosecution and the judge that the competency of his client, Devin Lamar Johnson, is in question, his concerns are not enough to postpone his client’s preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon in Mendocino County Superior Court in Ukiah.

Johnson’s mental state was addressed Wednesday morning ahead of the preliminary hearing, which is set for 1:30 p.m.

Afterward the earlier earlier hearing, his defense attorney Jeffrey Aaron told The Press Democrat that it’s common for court proceedings to progress even when mental competency is questioned and evaluations are scheduled.

Aaron declined to comment further, though, stating he had to prepare for the afternoon session.

Johnson, 20, was present Wednesday morning as Judge Keith Faulder addressed the defense’s motion. Twice though, during the proceeding, Johnson interrupted, blurting out, “I’m trying to go to Disneyland.”

Faulder advised Johnson to behave during the preliminary hearing.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty to a charge of arson after being arrested on suspicion of starting the Hopkins fire on Sept. 12.

Authorities identified him after he was spotted, around the time the fire started, on surveillance footage obtained from a trucking business on Hopkins Street near where the fire began.

The blaze ravaged 257 acres on a hillside bordered by the Russian River to the west and Lake Mendocino to the east.

Flames marched north and east, up a 1,000-foot ridge and down to the western shore of Lake Mendocino where dried-up sections of the reservoir burned.

Investigators say about 200 people were forced to evacuate as flames raged amid triple-digit temperatures and gusty winds.

No injuries were reported, although residents said at least one homeowner lost several birds.

Flames destroyed multiple homes along Eastside Calpella Road, a street that runs north and south parallel to the Russian River.

Multiple homes also were destroyed on the hillside as flames approached Lake Mendocino, where they destroyed a lakeside park’s restrooms, foot bridges and signage.

Last month, in an effort to prevent harmful ash and debris — remnants of the Hopkins fire — from flowing into the Russian River as rain fell across the region, North Bay crews placed 1,300 feet of straw wattle and 965 feet of silt socks along Eastside Calpella.

The effort was expected to cost about $40,000 from the county’s general fund, but officials said they would reach out to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services for reimbursement.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi