Ember is back up and moving, something the owner of the 25-year-old rescue horse didn’t think would be possible two weeks. ago.

Ember was found lying on her side on the ground about two weeks ago, and every indication showed she’d been there for at least half a day as she struggled to regain footing and began losing feeling in her legs.

“I thought she was dying,” said Suzy Berry, founder and owner of Heart of Gold Sanctuary in Forestville.

In desperation, Berry tried one more call: the local fire department.

Unbeknown to Berry, it was the right one.

The Sebastopol and Graton Fire Departments make up the west county large animal rescue team and have an arsenal of equipment, which they used that day to get Ember back on her feet.

“She would not have made it without them,” said Leah Daniels, owner and trainer at Silver Oak Stables, located on the same property as Heart of Gold.

The rescue

There was about four hours of panic on April 22 before firefighters were called to the property.

About 8 a.m., workers distributing feed found Ember sprawled in her stall.

Ember, who was rescued about a year ago, was on her side. One of her feet was stuck through a panel of the stall. Her body was cold, and her muscles stiff. She could have been kicking all night judging by how cramped and seized her muscles were and the amount of fur found in the bottom of the stall.

Horses are not made to lie down for long periods of time, Berry said. While it is safe for them to lie down for shorter periods of time, doing so for multiple hours can strain their internal organs.

“The vet said she had never seen such low blood pressure,” Berry said.

About five workers and a vet tried for more than three hours to roll her over and pull her upright using ropes and coax her onto her legs.

“She wanted to get up, and that’s why we kept trying,” Daniels said. “She was fighting. She wanted to get up, but she just couldn’t.”

Then she started seizing.

The workers cried. Berry thought about the next steps she would have to take if Ember couldn’t get back up.

Then the vet remembered something about an animal rescue team at an area fire department, though she wasn’t sure.

Sebastopol and Graton firefighters responded about 11:40 a.m., saying they would be able to get her up without any cost to Berry.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/midDWXQTCqA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Graton Fire engineer Shane Spelman said the two departments have been assisting with large animal rescues for about six years in every area west of Highway 101. Other departments handle the animal rescues to the east.

Graton Fire began training for handling these emergency situations through The Halter Project, a grassroots initiative focusing on keeping people and animals safe in emergencies.

The Graton Fire Department responds to about two calls a year for rescues like this — so they are pretty uncommon, Spelman said.

“It’s a slow process with large animal rescues because you have got to move slowly and talk quietly so as to not spook the horse,” said Spelman, who worked on the call. “It’s a different kind of rescue.”

They put a helmet on Ember’s head, put straps around her, dismantled the stall, moved her onto a sled and then pulled her up using a series of pulleys and ropes — and the strength of 12 firefighters — attached to a large tripod.

After they lifted her, they continued to hold her weight for at least 45 minutes as Ember regained her strength. Then they let go.

“The second they took the last strap off, she was just standing, and her eyes were totally normal again,” Berry said.

“She started pulling me so strong that I could not hold her back,” she added. “She led me down to the green grasses and just munched for about five hours.”

More than two weeks after the rescue, Ember is able to move around on her own.

“She (lay) down and got up on her own last night,” Berry said in a text message Tuesday. “She’s moving much better now.”

Even some of her fur, which was rubbed off by the ropes, has grown back.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/O2WuUGvK1Bw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The west county large animal rescue team

Berry said she credits Ember’s rescue to the workers who remained by her side as well as the firefighters.

She said she wishes she would have known about the rescue program earlier because she could have potentially saved another horse that moved to the sanctuary but never got up.

“We had no idea that this program existed,” she said. “If I had known, we would have gotten her up on her feet … and we would have treated her and given her a happy ending.”

Spelman said Ember’s rescue was the result of the combined effort and great communication.

“It was a group effort,” he said. “I was no hero. We all were.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.