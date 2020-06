Horse stuck in mud rescued at Lake Sonoma

Teamwork is credited for the rescue of a horse that recently got stuck in the mud at Lake Sonoma, according to a tweet from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The horse got stuck on June 24 after quenching its thirst in the lake. Nearby boaters and the Sheriff’s Office marine unit worked together to free the horse using ropes.

The horse was uninjured, the sheriff’s office said.