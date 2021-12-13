Horseback rider hurt after hit-and-run of Santa Rosa Virgen de Guadalupe procession

One man remains in critical condition and a 20-year-old Santa Rosa man is behind bars Sunday evening after police say the second man drove into a Virgen de Guadalupe procession and struck a man on horseback before fleeing.

The crash was reported in the 3700 block of Old Redwood Highway shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Santa Rosa Police, who added that the procession, which started in west Santa Rosa and was heading to Windsor, involved more than 100 people.

Santa Rosa Police said the horse suffered injuries to its head and face, but is expected to survive. It “was taken from the scene by the victim’s associates,” officials said.

The victim was among a group of other horseback riders, as well as walkers, when he was struck, police said, adding that no other injuries were reported.

The driver of the car, Troy Hale, is suspected of driving under the influence, police said, adding that his car was later found parked at an address in north Santa Rosa.

Officials said officers contacted Hale at that address then, later in the day, they obtained a search warrant for “Hale’s vehicles and residence.”

Police found fentanyl pills and a substance believed to be cocaine, which appeared to be “possessed for the purpose of sale” along with ammunition, officials said.

Hale, who officials said was on pretrial release involving a July arrest on a weapons charge, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, driving under the influence, violation of pretrial release and possession of narcotics for sale.

He was detained at the Sonoma County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department online Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.