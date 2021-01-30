Horses rescued after being stuck in chest-deep mud for 18 hours in Salinas debris flow

A horse and pony were trapped in chest-deep mud near Salinas, Calif., for up to 18 hours amid a soaking storm, before being rescued Thursday night, officials with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for Monterey County said.

The animals became stuck Wednesday night on Limekiln Road, off River Road in an area south of Salinas where a flood of mud rushed down a saturated hillside this week after a powerful storm drenched the River Fire burn scar. The hillside above the area was susceptible to landslides after last summer's wildfire torched the landscape and made it more prone to erosion.

When the owners discovered the horses trapped in mud, they flagged down passing firefighters and contacted the SPCA.

Neighbors also responded with shovels and other tools to help dig out the two horses, which were treated overnight by Steinbeck Country Equine Clinic veterinarians, SPCA officials said.

"It definitely took a village to get these horses out," said Beth Brookhouser, Monterey County SPCA spokesperson.

The horses, a mare and a smaller pony, were very cold after spending the night immobilized in the muck. It wasn't until hours later that the horses stopped shivering, Brookhouser said.

Both horses were recovering on Friday, and were eating and drinking, she said.

Crews who rescued the horses included first responders from the Hayward, Fremont, Alameda, Fresno, Marina and Monterey County fire departments, along with the Monterey County Public Works Department.

Neighbors also responded with shovels and other tools to help dig out the two horses, which were treated overnight by Steinbeck Country Equine Clinic veterinarians, SPCA officials said.

Earlier in the week, SPCA Monterey County had taken in more than three dozen animals for shelter as residents evacuated because of the stormy weather that could cause debris flows.

An atmospheric river delivered a soaking to California this week, with the Central Coast receiving the most rainfall. In Monterey County, the mudflows damaged about two dozen homes Wednesday.

A peak in the Santa Lucia Mountains along the Big Sur coast received 16 inches of rain from Tuesday to Friday. The city of Monterey recorded 3.46. Before the storm, Monterey had seen only 2.14 inches since Oct. 1.

The stormy weather is tapering off Friday. The Central Coast area, San Francisco Bay Area and other northern regions were expected to remain dry, if cloudy, through the weekend.

Bay City News contributed to this story.