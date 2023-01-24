Ron Hensic stepped out onto his patio Tuesday morning and found an odd sight: the top of a hot air balloon was peeking over from the roof line of his neighbor’s home in Temelec. The balloon made an unscheduled stop in the 55+ community around 7:30 a.m. Before heading east past Arnold Drive, the colorful balloon was also spotted flying low over the Plaza.

In an email, Jeff Spear of Sonoma Ballooning said no one was hurt in the incident, adding “nothing was out of the ordinary.” When asked why the balloon landed in Temelec, he said, “I landed it there.”

When asked what happens when a balloon lands unplanned, he wrote: “Not unplanned. I planned to land.”

Hot air balloons, which are directionally at the mercy of the winds, have been known to make unscheduled landings with some frequency in Sonoma Valley.

According to the Federal Aviation Association’s Balloon Flying Handbook, “Making an approach in a congested area, and subsequently discovering the site to be impossible or inappropriate, is another example of a situation in which a pilot could be falsely accused of low flying. There are some inconsiderate pilots who fly too low in congested areas without reason, but they are rare. Every pilot has an occasional aborted landing situation.”

It adds that according to federal regulation, “a balloon may fly closer to the ground than the minimum altitude, if necessary for landing.“

According to one lore, if a hot air balloon lands in your yard, the owner of the balloon owes you a bottle of champagne. Supposedly, the tradition dates back to 1783 when Jean Françoise Pilâtre de Rozier and the Marquis Françoise-Laurent D’Arlandes manned the first untethered balloon flight from the garden of the Château de la Muette on the western edge of Paris, under the watchful eye of French King Louis XVI. They brought champagne to celebrate the accomplishment. But they ended up making an unplanned landing in a vineyard, and offered the farmer a bottle as a sign of good will.

It’s a practice Spear said he follows. “If we land on someone's property or if friendly neighbors help us, of course we provide champagne (and) often free flights.”