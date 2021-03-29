Subscribe

Hot air balloon lands in the track of sheriff training course

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 29, 2021, 3:14PM
In the middle of their training course, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office received an unexpected surprise: a hot air balloon landing.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of the fallen balloon to its Facebook Page Saturday, calling the incident an “only-in-Sonoma County moment.”

The hot air balloon landed in the middle of the sheriff’s Emergency Vehicle Operator Course (EVOC) at the Charles M. Schulz- Sonoma County Airport. The course is used for drivers training for deputies and officers, according to the sheriff’s website.

“It was a fun distraction,” the sheriff’s office said in the post’s comments.

