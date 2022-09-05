Hot cars, hotter day

Not even the anticipation of record heat could keep a few hearty souls from turning out for a classic car show at Newsong Church in Windsor Monday, but most didn’t stay for long. The show, which has been held each Memorial Day since 2014 and expanded to Labor Day this year, typically draws as many as 200 cars and more than 1,000 spectators. Monday’s crowd was nowhere near those numbers, however, as even the coolest of cars wasn’t enough to beat the heat.