North Bay residents could start this week wearing sweaters and jackets and end it donning shorts and tank tops thanks to an impending rise in temperatures, according to this week’s forecast from the National Weather Service,

The chillier temperatures North Bay residents will experience to start out the week are the result of the low-pressure system that brought in Saturday’s storm, which dropped about three-fourths of an inch to 1¼ inches of rain in the region, said Monterey-based weather service meteorologist Rachel Kennedy on Sunday.

Here's a look at the recent rainfall totals. Many areas exceeded their monthly normal for May. Top honors:

🥇Ben Lomond 1.90"

🥈Mt. Tam 1.89"

🥉Fairfax 1.87" pic.twitter.com/2dwvtlFaBR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 5, 2024

By Monday and Tuesday nights, temperatures could drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s, which is “pretty chilly for May,” Kennedy said. Temperature highs will only get up to the 60s and 70s inland.

Individuals who do not have permanent housing should take precautions overnight, Kennedy said.

“We're gonna start to rebound Tuesday night heading into Wednesday,” she said. “And we'll have our lows back up to the mid-50s by late this week.”

Temperature highs will also see a stark increase with them quickly climbing into the upper 70s and 80s on Wednesday and then potentially peaking Friday in the upper 80s.

Santa Rosa could top out at 83 and 85 degrees on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Napa could see a high of 86 Friday.

That’s about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for the season.

“It’s a bit above normal,” Kennedy said. “But it is spring and it’s a transitional season.”

On Thursday and Friday, which will be the two hottest days of the week, there will be a potential heat risk for sensitive populations, including older residents and those with existing health conditions that could make them more susceptible to heat.

During these peak heat conditions, residents should put on sunscreen, drink lots of water and find spots of shade when going outside, Kennedy said.

Westerly winds of about 20 to 25 mph, mainly occurring in higher elevations but occasionally dropping into the valleys, will also pick up as the temperatures start to rise.

The increasing temperatures will assist in drying out the area after the weekend rains, which were mostly beneficial for the North Bay. The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport received a little more than three-quarters of an inch of rain, while the coastal mountains got as much as 1.7 inches in some spots.

