Hot dog! First Thursday BBQ and open house returns to Santa Rosa aircraft museum

Filling the air at the Pacific Coast Air Museum on Thursday were — for the first time in more than year — the aroma of grilled meat and the sounds of conversation and laughter.

With the return of the first-Thursday-of-the-month wiener roast and open house, the aircraft museum at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport was like a long-grounded bird buoyed once again by wind beneath its wings.

About 175 people showed up at the airport’s historic Butler Hangar, now owned by the Pacific Coast Air Museum, for the return of the nonprofit organization’s Hot Dog Thursday. The public lunch and open house was a PCAM tradition on the first Thursday of the fair-weather months until the COVID-19 crisis forbade such gatherings.

Normally the general admission of $7 buys guests of Hot Dog Thursday entrance to the museum, a large hot dog, a bag of chips and a cold beverage. On Thursday, gleeful PCAM members knocked a buck off the price.

Safety precautions were fully in force. PCAM volunteers wore masks and gloves, and were diligent about cleaning tables and chairs after guests departed and before new diners arrived.

Some of the well-spaced tables were right alongside some of the vintage aircraft acquired, restored and shared by the 32-year-old museum, widely known for its annual Wings Over Wine Country air show.

There is more about PCAM at its website, pacificcoastairmuseum.org.

There were some special guests at the first Hot Dog Thursday of 2021: A number of veterans from the World War II, Korea and Vietnam eras.

The Pacific Coast Air Museum is in the process of restoring the Butler Hangar, which scored a cameo role in the 1963 comedy “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” and also the adjacent buildings that previously housed the Dragonfly flight service and now are owned by PCAM.

The museum welcomes donations as it upgrades its new digs at the county airport.

The next Hot Dog Thursday is May 6.