Hot portable generator sparked Santa Rosa house fire, officials say

A Saturday evening fire in Santa Rosa that displaced four people started after a hot generator ignited materials in a shed, fire officials said Tuesday.

The fire, which was reported around 7 p.m. on Canterbury Drive, called out 33 firefighters and caused an estimated $200,000 in damages, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Fire Inspector Quang Pham said Tuesday that the fire was caused by an improperly stored portable power generator.

A male resident had run the generator that afternoon in preparation for future power shutoffs during fire season, Pham said. The generator had not been allowed to cool down properly before it was placed it in a shed adjacent to the house. There, it ignited other combustible materials, likely including some other fuel source such as a small gas or propane tank, Pham said.

The shed, a fence and a portion of the house were all burned, including the furnace and water heater, Pham said. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring home.

The man, his wife and 10-month-old baby, along with another relative, have not yet been able to return to the home.

“I don’t believe it is habitable because there is no water, no heat and no electricity,” Pham said.

It’s generally recommended to run power generators somewhat frequently, even if only for a few minutes, as part of their regular maintenance. Owners should also frequently perform visual checks for fuel leaks, frayed wires or other issues with safety and functionality.

Pham said that when you do run a generator, it’s important to finish the task correctly.

“Let it cool off,” he said. “And of course we want to make sure the exhaust is away from the house. But especially, let it cool off before bringing it into any storage or enclosed area.”

