Hot summer nights got hotter, research finds

Note: Airports are often on the outskirts of cities, which tend to be cooler than city centers. But airports are also roughly similar to dense city centers in their urbanization patterns: They are paved with concrete and have few trees, which makes them warmer than their rural surroundings. Daily temperature readings from airport weather stations may vary slightly over time because of instrument relocations and changes associated with automation, which occurred primarily in the 1990s. But these variations are generally small compared with the warming trends observed at these stations.

Methodology: Starting from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Global Historical Climatology Network, we selected weather stations in U.S. airports that have daily records since 1960. We filtered this list to include only weather stations with a near-complete weather record (those with at least 95% of days accounted for in the summer months of each decade). We excluded data points that failed NOAA’s quality assurance checks.

FILE - In this May 5, 2020 file photo, beachgoers watch kite surfers in Huntington Beach, Calif. Southern California faced more summer-like weather Wednesday as a spring heat wave headed toward its peak. Heat advisories for a swath of the region were expected to be in effect until Thursday night, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures were expected to range from 85 to 90 degrees (29.4-32.2 Celsius) near some coastal areas and much higher inland due to the continuing influence of high pressure centered over northern Baja California. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

This summer was unusually hot, especially at night. Minimum temperatures were the hottest on record for every state on the West Coast and parts of the Northeast. Most other states neared their record highs for overnight temperatures this meteorological summer (June through August).

This is part of a trend that aligns with the predictions of climate models: Across the U.S., nights are warming faster than days. This effect is amplified in cities, which are typically warmer than their surroundings.

“​At nighttime, the deserts cool off really, really fast, but our city does not,” said Jennifer Vanos, a professor in the School of Sustainability at Arizona State University, referring to Phoenix.

“Not having that break from the heat is really hard on the human body — it builds up,” she said. “And knowing the temperatures in Phoenix, we’re going to be in the 90s overnight and we’re going to be up to 110 sometimes in the day. None of those are safe for a person that doesn’t have access to air-conditioning.”

To see how summer nights have gotten hotter in recent decades, we charted 60 years of daily weather data from nearly 250 U.S. airports that have kept consistent weather records.

These charts show a clear trend: Nighttime temperatures that would have been unusually hot in the 1960s are increasingly common.

The warming trend seen in these charts reflects two factors that add together: Global warming from human activity is raising the planet’s background temperature, and many cities are becoming more urbanized.

Rising extremes

While average nighttime temperatures are on the rise, it’s the extremes — that is, the number of abnormally hot nights — that are rising the fastest.

A small shift in the average can mean a large change in the frequency of extreme events, with big consequences for climate change.

When the average temperature increases, the distribution of daily temperatures shifts toward its tail end. “We are making that tail fatter,” said Claudia Tebaldi, a climate scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. “And so the possibility of experiencing a day that belongs to the tail is higher than it used to be.”

There’s a saying among climate scientists: “The sting is in the tail.” Extreme weather, although rare, does the most damage. And as climate change pushes weather distributions toward their tail end, extreme weather becomes more common.

This past summer was a clear demonstration of this sting. June’s record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would have been “virtually impossible without climate change,” according to an analysis by an international team of climate researchers. The study found that such an extreme heat wave is at least 150 times more likely because of human-caused global warming (which has raised global average temperatures by about 2 degrees Fahrenheit).

And if the world warms by another 1.4 degrees Fahrenheit — which could happen this century without a drastic drop in greenhouse gas emissions — the study concluded that such extreme heat waves “would occur roughly every 5 to 10 years.”

Hotter in the city

Over several decades, most large U.S. cities have warmed “at more than twice the rate of the planet as a whole,” according to research co-authored by Brian Stone, a professor of environmental planning at Georgia Tech.

This is primarily because cities contain a lot of concrete, asphalt and brick. These materials act like sponges for heat. They soak up sunlight during the day, hold on to this heat and release it overnight. Cities also have fewer trees than their surrounding areas, which reduces shade and moisture, causing urban temperatures to rise further.

“I think people notice this when they’re walking around cities,” Vanos said. “You can feel that heat at nighttime radiating off that surface. That’s the heat that was being absorbed all day.”

To a lesser extent, cities are also warming because of human activity. A study in Portland, Oregon, found the air above roadways and commercial districts was up to 4 degrees Fahrenheit cooler on weekends, when there were fewer cars on the roads and less activity in commercial buildings.