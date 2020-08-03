Subscribe

Hot weather to linger on North Coast after mid-week dip

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 2, 2020, 8:28PM
Sonoma County’s above-average warm spell will spill over into the start of the work week, with temperatures expected to match weekend highs above 90 degrees.

After Monday, forecast to be the warmest day of the week, Tuesday and Wednesday will bring some relief, with night and morning clouds, before giving way to rising temperatures the rest of the week, said National Weather Service meteorologist Duane Dykema.

The high on Sunday was 92 degrees at the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, a mark well above the 83-degree average for the day.

