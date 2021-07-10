Hot weather on tap today in North Bay

Get out your wide-brimmed hats and sunscreen if you plan to go out today: it’s going to be hot.

A high of 97 degrees is forecast for Santa Rosa as the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning to include the North Bay.

The California Independent System Operator has extended its Flex Alert for a second day, urging consumers to continue to conserve energy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The ISO cited extreme heat in California and a wildfire in southern Oregon that is threatening transmission lines and causing strain on the power grid.

If you want to escape the heat, Bodega Bay will be a balmy 68 and Mendocino will have a high of 64.

Temperatures in Santa Rosa are predicted to ease starting Sunday, dropping to 89 and 81 on Monday and hovering around the upper 70s and low 80s for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service said there is increased risk for heat-related illness and suggested limiting your outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest times of the day.

