‘Hotel Rwanda’ dissident released from prison after 2 1/2 years

NAIROBI, Kenya — More than 2 1/2 years after he was kidnapped on a private jet and later sentenced to prison on terrorism-related charges, Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier turned dissident whose heroism was portrayed in “Hotel Rwanda,” was released from prison late Friday, according to the Rwandan government and to U.S. officials who briefed reporters in Washington.

Rusesabagina arrived at the residence of Qatar’s ambassador to Rwanda, the U.S. officials said, and will travel in the next couple of days to the Qatari capital, Doha. After a short stopover there, Rusesabagina is expected to head to the United States to reunite with his family, with whom he has missed milestones that include the birth of two grandchildren and the college graduation of his son.

Rusesabagina’s departure from Rwanda will end an ordeal that lasted more than 900 days, during which he said he was blindfolded and tortured, held in solitary confinement and threatened with shortages of food, water and his medication. Rusesabagina’s arrest and trial drew the support of celebrities and governments abroad and put new scrutiny on Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who has been accused of cracking down on dissent at home and targeting opponents abroad.

Rusesabagina, 68, rose to fame for his role in sheltering and saving 1,268 people at the luxury hotel he managed in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, during the 1994 genocide. He later moved to the United States and over the years became an outspoken critic of the autocratic rule of Kagame. The president in turn lashed out against him, accusing him of profiting from fabricated stories about his heroism and of backing rebel groups determined to oust Kagame’s government.

The clash came to a head in August 2020, when Rwandan operatives lured Rusesabagina from his home in San Antonio to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. While there, he boarded a private jet believing he was going to a speaking engagement in Burundi, only to land in neighboring Rwanda.

Rusesabagina, who is a Belgian citizen and a United States resident, was then charged with backing and belonging to an opposition coalition whose armed wing the government said was responsible for attacks in Rwanda.