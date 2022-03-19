Two families safe after Sebastopol duplex burns

Two families escaped unscathed after fire broke out in a two-story duplex early Saturday near Sebastopol.

Everyone was asleep when the fire started on the exterior of the structure in the 9400 block of Spring Hill School Road west of Sebastopol. The fire than moved inside.

A woman in one of the two units was awakened by a crackling sound. At first she thought it was neighbors who had a warming fire going, said Darrin DeCarli, battalion chief for the Gold Ridge Fire Department, which was dispatched to the scene shortly after midnight.

But when she heard a loud boom, probably from an exploding propane tank, she alerted the rest of her family and got out. The sound of screaming and shouts of “Fire!” awoke residents of the neighboring unit, who also were able to escape safely, DeCarli said.

At one point the fire threatened a nearby cottage that also was occupied, but fire crews were able to deflect the flames, which caused serious damage to the duplex. The cause of the fire is under investigation, DeCarli said.

