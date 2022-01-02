House Democrats brace for the post-Pelosi era

WASHINGTON - House Democrats are bracing for a turnover in leadership next year that would amount to a seismic event for the party - one that could empower a new, diverse generation of members while also exacerbating tensions over the direction of the caucus and the policies it should pursue.

After almost 19 years as House Democratic leader, Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California is expected to step down at the close of this Congress, ending a historic career that included trying to end George W. Bush's Iraq War, implementing President Barack Obama's signature health-care law, impeaching President Donald Trump twice and squeezing President Joe Biden's sweeping agenda through a narrowly controlled House.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is the early favorite to become the next Democratic leader, but the maneuvering for power has just begun, and fights over who else should be on the leadership team could pit the ideological factions of the caucus against each other.

Whoever replaces Pelosi will face the daunting task of presiding over the increasingly tense debate about whether Democrats will be the party of the activist left or of a center-left coalition that can appeal to a broader segment of America in the struggle with an ever more populist and nationalistic Republican Party.

It's a debate that is already raging as Democrats scramble to rescue the main pillar of Biden's agenda that would expand education, health-care and climate change programs and has led to deep acrimony between liberal and centrist members about what the party has promised voters and what it will actually deliver.

The debate will only get more intense.

"I think we want leadership that bridges some of the different ideological wings of the party, that is committed to listening to all of the perspectives, that will be capable of helping move the Senate or things that have stalled in the House, and has a bold vision of what we need to achieve for the American public," Rep. Ro Khanna of California, a liberal, said in an interview. "But whoever it is, I hope they would adopt progressive positions and also listen to the broad caucus and build consensus."

While Pelosi retains the respect, and often the reverence, of her caucus, interviews with more than two dozen lawmakers and aides across the House Democratic caucus, including members of the ideological and minority caucuses, made clear that the rank and file are ready to move beyond the "old guard" of octogenarians that includes Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina.

But there are stark differences over how the next set of leaders should run the caucus, regardless of whether Democrats return to the minority or maintain control of the chamber after the midterm elections.

Some want a strong hand like Pelosi.

"I want to make sure that it is someone who can pull the party together. As Pelosi says: 'Our diversity is our strength, and unity is our power.' I want to make sure it's someone who can hold that unity," said Rep. Bradley Schneider of Illinois, a moderate.

Others want power decentralized, with members hashing out their disagreements among themselves rather than being told where to stand.

"I think there was a 'holding of power' model that worked very well for a long time, and I think now it is more about a recognition of different centers of focus within the Democratic caucus that have to be brought in and brought together," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus. "It takes some acceptance of more-decentralized leadership."

But the members interviewed overwhelmingly agreed that Pelosi's replacement should be equally as historic as electing the first female speaker. That leaves White men who are mulling a run - like Hoyer and Rep. Adam Schiff of California, a Pelosi ally - in a difficult spot with a party that is looking for more diversity at the top. It is also to the benefit of Jeffries, who would be the first Black person to lead either party in either chamber.

"I can't prognosticate the future or what would happen, but if we are playing 'what if there is ever a change,' I think it is very important and would have no problem saying that, if I had a crystal ball, I would want the leadership to be reflective of this wonderful democracy in America we live in," said Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus. "Certainly I would like to be able to say that I was part of the process that had the first Black American to be speaker of the U.S. Congress."

There is one possible outcome of the leadership shuffle that many said they fear and that none want: replacing the stability that Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn have provided with the instability that has marked the House GOP conference for more than a decade, with members chewing through leaders every few years.