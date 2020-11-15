House Democrats Huffman, Thompson hope for Georgia sweep

When they return to Capitol Hill on Monday, House Democrats will have Georgia on their minds — in a political sense, not the tender ballad popularized by Ray Charles six decades ago.

“All eyes are on Dixie,” said Rep. Mike Thompson of St. Helena, who won his 12th term in the Nov. 3 election.

The legislative road ahead for Democrats, including Rep. Jared Huffman of San Rafael, runs straight through the Peach State, where two Republican incumbents — Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — face Jan. 5 runoffs against Democratic challengers.

The GOP holds half the Senate’s 100 seats, and a Democratic double win in the Georgia runoffs would create a tie, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris able to cast the deciding vote.

With a grip on Congress, Democrats would be free to pursue an agenda that Thompson said would start with a two-pronged response to the coronavirus pandemic: a health care program of testing, tracing and treatment paired with economic relief, including unemployment benefits and aid to state and local governments.

“We also have to look at ways to get the economy cooking again,” he said, by reviving the $1.5 trillion infrastructure package, dubbed the Moving Forward Act, approved by the House in July and ridiculed as “nonsense” by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The last time Democrats held all the reins in Washington was when President Barack Obama took office in 2009 with a lopsided House majority of 257 Democrats to 178 Republicans and 59 sure votes in the Senate.

Obama leveraged that advantage, which lasted just two years, to marshal the Affordable Care Act into law in March 2010. It now provides health insurance to more than 20 million people, while President Donald Trump continues Republican efforts to abolish the law.

But if Republicans win at least one of the Georgia races they will retain control of the Senate and McConnell, a seven-term incumbent from Kentucky, remains the X Factor in the legislative equation.

“I hope he has an epiphany,” said Huffman, who won his fifth term in the House with 78% of the vote, the same as Thompson.

If the Senate remains red, McConnell has “almost complete control of the agenda” and would be “hard to work with on climate change, clean energy and almost everything we care about as environmentalists,” said Huffman, a House leader on that topic.

“It all depends on what Mitch McConnell wants to do,” said David McCuan, a Sonoma State University political science professor and expert on American politics.

Elected to the Senate in 1984, McConnell is the longest-serving leader of the chamber’s Republicans in history.

Infrastructure is a bipartisan issue because it “helps all sides,” McCuan said, but the Brookings Institution said McConnell has “a long-standing indifference to infrastructure policy” and is a major reason why President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge for infrastructure never materialized.

McCuan said he puts little stock in the notion that some Senate Republicans — Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine — might sometimes align with Democrats.

“That is not a plan; that’s a hope,” he said.

The Georgia Senate races are dominating political conversations and cash flow, with combined spending of more than $200 million on the general election and estimates the total could hit $1 billion.

Former Democratic presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, both billionaires, will chip in, McCuan said.

At stake, he said, is President-elect Joe Biden’s entire legislative agenda for the first 100 days following his inauguration on Jan. 20.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco has announced H.R. 1, an anti-corruption and clean elections bill with a nomenclature signaling it is the No. 1 priority for Democrats, McCuan said.

Coronavirus relief could be H.R. 2, he said, noting that McConnell has indicated a willingness to consider it during the post-election lame duck session of Congress. But there remains a gap between the $2 trillion measure Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are seeking and the $500 billion McConnell considers sufficient.

There’s a more immediate demand for agreement on a massive spending measure to avoid a government shutdown on Dec. 11, an unwelcome prospect over the seasonal holidays in the midst of the pandemic.

The date also happens to be three days before Dec. 14, when the 538-member Electoral College meets to cast the presidential votes that matter.

“We’re in uncharted waters there,” Huffman said, with everything that has to happen in the next two months dependent on Trump’s erratic behavior.

“On a continuum from sore loser who wants to burn everything down to disappointed president who wants to patch up his legacy, you don’t know where he’s going to fall,” he said.

Considering the uncertainties, Thompson and Huffman declined to lay out details of their legislative goals for 2021.

Thompson, whose district includes Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Cotati and Sonoma Valley, all of Napa County and parts of Lake, Solano and Contra Costa counties, said he will continue to work on federal funding for wildfire relief and prevention.

As a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, Thompson said he is crafting tax measures to create incentives for fire prevention.

Thompson’s yearslong quest to place background checks on all firearms purchases into federal law may get a boost from Biden, according to McCuan.

The bill is among many that have cleared the House and languished in McConnell’s Senate.

Huffman, whose district stretches from Marin County to the Oregon border, said he will push a measure to expand broadband coverage in rural areas via facilities on and near federal public lands.

He is also co-sponsoring a bill with Rep. Rob Bishop, a Utah Republican, that would allow states to observe daylight saving time all year round.

Putting an end to changing clocks twice a year isn’t the biggest deal out there, he said, but his collaboration with Bishop, who has a 2% lifetime score on environmental votes from the League of Conservation Voters is novel.

“He’s a guy I usually fight with,” said Huffman, who has a 98% lifetime score.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.