House ethics committee struggles to crack down on bad behavior

WASHINGTON — Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Florida, can cite almost verbatim the first rule of congressional conduct.

“Members shall behave at all times in a manner that reflects creditably upon the House,” he said, unprompted, during a Wednesday interview, forgetting just one extra “shall” in the opening clause of the House's “Code of Official Conduct.”

As chairman of the House Ethics Committee, Deutch would like to see a bit more vigorous policing of behavior that doesn't break specific rules but clearly brings discredit to the institution.

The past year has brought a number of examples: Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-North Carolina, claimed in a podcast interview in late March that respected Washington leaders had invited him to an orgy and that he had watched them do cocaine, which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, said was a lie. Last November Rep. Paul A. Gosar, R-Arizona, posted a violent animated video depicting the killing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and a violent attack on President Biden. And last April Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, encouraged a crowd to “get more confrontational” on the street if the Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd was found not guilty.

None of these matters have received scrutiny from the ethics committee, according to its members, as the panel has remained focused on more traditional corruption allegations.

And a large chunk of their time is being spent being the chamber's mask police, as the committee has had to handle violations of a rule requiring lawmakers to wear a mask while on the House floor. Over the last three months the committee has issued 20 statements about cases it was handling and 14 of them involved doling out fines to Republicans who refused to wear a mask.

“Quite honestly, we have spent way too much time over the last year having to be the mask police. Thankfully that seems to be over,” Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pennsylvania, said, noting that mask rules were recently lifted as case numbers decreased.

Now in his eighth year as the top Democrat on the committee, Deutch chooses his words carefully on ethics matters. He projects confidence that staff are focused on the most important investigations but acknowledges the mask police is not his favorite use of committee resources.

“That was a responsibility that was given to the ethics committee,” he said. “Has it taken a lot of time? Yes.”

If Deutch and other ethics committee members had their way, they could take up more matters related to member behavior, but both political parties have to agree to initiate a probe. And party leaders seem to have abandoned any hope this panel could properly police such behavior.

Top Democrats initially called for an ethics probe into Gosar's violent online behavior, but within days they decided to skip that process and brought a censure resolution to the full House floor that included a punishment that revoked his committee assignments.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, Indiana, the top Republican on the ethics committee, declined to talk about the highly sensitive work of the panel, but during the debate over Gosar's censure she pleaded with Democrats to refer the issue to their committee and let them conduct a review of Gosar's behavior.

“The House Ethics Committee has had no time to consider this matter through the Ethics Committee process,” Walorksi said in a November speech. “And there is a process — the nonpartisan staff should have the time to research and gather information — and the committee members should have conversations before making a decision.”

Deutch found public service early in life as a Harry S. Truman scholar at the University of Michigan, where he also earned his law degree. After years as a real estate lawyer in South Florida, he won a state Senate seat in 2006 and then a special election to his House seat in 2010.

After just a couple terms, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, saw him as the type of straight shooter who could serve on the panel. He remembers her charging him with “upholding the integrity of the House.”

“It's an honor to be asked. I'm not sure I expected it to do it for eight years,” said Deutch, who announced he will resign later this year to take over the American Jewish Committee.

Outside ethics experts often criticize the panel for both a lack of transparency and slow-moving investigations that can take years before there's any outcome. Its subpoenas are issued secretly and sometimes cases are closed with no public reckoning. Rep. Charles B. Rangel, D-New York, in 2010, was the last lawmaker to face a committee censure recommendation, and the late James Traficant, D-Ohio, in 2002, was the last member expelled following an ethics investigation.